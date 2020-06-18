College Football: Former Camp Hill, Penn State QB Michael Shuster accepts offensive graduate assistant position with Old Dominion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Penn State and Camp Hill quarterback Michael Shuster announced Wednesday that he accepted an offensive graduate assistant position with the Old Dominion football team.

Shuster, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, first committed to Michigan as a preferred walk-on and later changed direction and went to Penn State instead.

He appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions.

Shuster helped Camp Hill win two District 3 Class 1A championships and threw for 2,683 yards and 33 touchdowns.