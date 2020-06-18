College Football: Former Camp Hill, Penn State QB Michael Shuster accepts offensive graduate assistant position with Old Dominion
Shuster_Michael (A-18-Blue White-MS) 953.JPG (copy)

Penn State's Michael Shuster has seen some game action in his four years as a backup quarterback for the Nittany Lions.

 Provided by Penn State Athletics

Former Penn State and Camp Hill quarterback Michael Shuster announced Wednesday that he accepted an offensive graduate assistant position with the Old Dominion football team.

Shuster, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, first committed to Michigan as a preferred walk-on and later changed direction and went to Penn State instead.

He appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions.

Shuster helped Camp Hill win two District 3 Class 1A championships and threw for 2,683 yards and 33 touchdowns.

