College Football: F&M keeps the Conestoga Wagon from Dickinson; Millersville edges Shippensburg 17-14

With 4:22 left in the first half, the Dickinson football team held a seven-point lead over host Franklin & Marshall, but the Diplomats scored 14 unanswered points and held off the Red Devils for a 28-17 win Saturday at Shadek Stadium and kept the Conestoga Wagon in Lancaster.

Dickinson (2-5, 2-4) pounced minutes into the game off an Ellis Tompkins 48-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Diplomats responded with 1:40 remaining in the first on Ty Tremba's 14-yard run before the Red Devils jumped back out to a one-score lead on a Keon Eady 2-yard touchdown pass at the 4:22 mark of the second. F&M received a 26-yard touchdown strike and a 1-yard keeper from Tremba to account for the 14 unanswered.

Matt Scully sealed the deal for the Diplomats with a 43-yard interception return with 3:31 left in the game. Matt Moroz booted a 32-yard field goal late in the third to notch Dickinson’s final three tallies.

Marauders edge Shippensburg

Christian Makanoeich’s 29-yard field goal with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter provided Millersville just enough insurance to edge visiting Shippensburg 17-14 Saturday at Biemesderfer Stadium.

In a defensive sound game, the Raiders (3-5, 2-3) and Marauders traded punches prior to the game-winning field goal. Millersville’s Robert Footman Jr. sprinted 75 yards to the end zone in the opening minutes of the game, and SU failed to respond until the final minute of the first half on Khalid Dorsey’s 2-yard run. Tied 7-7, Redd Douglas punched in a 4-yard run at the 9:44 mark of the third to lift Ship to a 14-7 advantage. Marcus Pierce’s 1-yard run to knot the game at 14, followed by Makanoeich’s field goal, polished off the Marauder victory.