College Football: Dickinson blasts Juniata; Shippensburg's comeback falls short vs. East Stroudsburg

The Dickinson football team raced to a 24-point halftime lead and added 14 points in the second half to trounce Juniata 45-7 Saturday at Biddle Field.

The Red Devils (3-5) posted 24 points in the second quarter to separate from the host Eagles after a 7-7 first quarter. Diante Ball scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the pivotal second while Rocco DiRico found Princeton Douglass for a 22-yard touchdown strike. DiRico had previously run for an 8-yard score in the first quarter.

Building upon the 31-7 halftime lead, Ball completed his touchdown trifecta on a 15-yard run with 5:38 left in the third after Douglass bolted to the end zone from 10 yards out. Ball finished the day with 197 yards on the ground across 24 carries. DiRico threw for 123 yards on nine of 12 pass attempts.

For Juniata, Julian Jackson caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Noah Wright.

Warriors hold off Raiders

Shippensburg University’s second-half comeback attempt fell short in a 23-16 decision to East Stroudsburg Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium. The Warriors scored 17 points in the second quarter and held off the Raiders with two field goals in the fourth quarter.

East Stroudsburg running backs Tahir Mills and Jake Crillo punched in two rushing touchdowns while kicker Devin Bartholomew converted 21, 25 and 42-yard field goals.

After trailing 17-0 at halftime, SU (3-6) quarterback Evan Falco found Xavier Roman for a 7-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 10. Khalid Dorsey followed Roman’s TD grab with a 7-yard run, and Tanner Luther knotted the game at 17 on a 31-yard field goal. Two of Bartholomew’s kicks down the stretch sealed the win for the Warriors.