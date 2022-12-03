College Field Hockey: Last-second goal lifts East Stroudsburg past Shippensburg for NCAA title

East Stroudsburg’s Nicole Krozser received a Jady van Gils pass with 36 seconds left and redirected the feed into the back of the cage to lift the Warrior field hockey team to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Shippensburg in the NCAA Division II championship at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference counterparts went tit-for-tat through the first three quarters with neither side gaining much of an advantage. The Warriors had produced four shots on goal to the Raiders’ two up until the last-second score. Corners also favored ESU with a 7-2 differential.

With the win, the Warriors captured their second NCAA title in program history. SU was making its fifth championship appearance in the last six years and eyed its seventh national crown. Saturday marked the second time the programs met in the title tilt, as the Raiders defeated ESU 1-0 in overtime in the 2018 championship.