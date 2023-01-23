College Basketball: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones breaks 3 records in rout of Millersville

Ariel Jones’ Monday night was something you don’t even see in the movies.

The Shippensburg University women’s basketball guard became the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference all-time leading scorer, broke the NCAA Division II free-throws made record and set the PSAC single-game scoring record in a Monday matchup against Millersville on the road.

The historic festivities began when Jones set the new PSAC scoring record of 2,409 points by making a 3-pointer with 6:13 left in the first quarter. Jones surpassed SU graduate Lauren Beckley’s previous record of 2,407 points which was set in 2010.

With 2:19 remaining in the third quarter, Jones eradicated the NCAA Division II free-throw record by draining her 764th career free throw. The mark was previously held by West Texas A&M’s Emily Brister at 763 free throws. Jones completed Monday’s affair with a perfect 14 free throws on 14 attempts.

Her final feat of the night was resetting the PSAC single-game scoring record, dumping in 51 points, and jumping the previous mark of 48 points. Jones had previously tied the single-game record in a Dec. 18 game against Mercyhust. En route to the 51 points, Jones also set a new career-high for 3-pointers made in a game, swishing seven on 14 attempts.

The Raiders blitzed Millersville 90-74 and moved to 15-3 on the season. Jones’ career point total now sits at 2,455 points.