There will be a Game 7 of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals.

With the chance to claim their 12th Calder Cup, the Hershey Bears fell 5-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 6 Monday at Coachella’s Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The Firebirds evened the series at 3-3 with the win.

The Bears had built early momentum when Connor McMichael snuck in the game’s first goal one minutes, 33 seconds into the contest. But what followed were three unanswered scores from the Firebirds, all which came in the final 10 minutes of the first period. Max McCormick delivered the equalizer, and John Hayden and Cameron Hughes supplied the blows to give Coachella Valley a 3-1 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Hershey responded with a Beck Malenstyn goal three minutes into the second period, but haymakers from Kole Lind at the midpoint of the second and early in the third put the finishing touches on the Firebirds’ triumph.

Hershey’s Hunter Shepard permitted all five goals and gave way to Zach Fucale in the final 10 minutes of regulation, who stopped all six shots he faced. Meanwhile, Coachella’s Joey Daccord stonewalled 20 of 22 shots.

Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals is scheduled for 10 p.m. Wednesday at Acrisure Arena.

