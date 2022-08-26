Children's Lake in Boiling Springs set to close Sept. 12 as rehabilitation project officially begins

Long awaited repair work at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs is scheduled to begin in September.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Friday that a groundbreaking ceremony for the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project will be held Sept. 2, with the lake officially closing to the public on Sept. 12.

The extensive rehabilitation project will include the construction of a new dam, spillway, and retaining wall, the PFBC said. Amenities, including an upgraded boat launch and ADA fishing area, will be funded through various grants. The project is expected to be completed in summer/fall of 2023.

The PFBC said heavy equipment will be staged around the lake and local traffic will be redirected around construction as necessary starting on Sept. 12. Officials have already begun lowering the water level of the lake, and a full drawdown of the lake will occur at the discretion of the contractor.

Trespassing into the active construction zone, including the dry lakebed, at any time, is a safety hazard and is strictly prohibited, the PFBC said.

In June 2016, after a sinkhole appeared near Bucher Hill Road, seepage and structural deficiencies were discovered in the existing dam at Childrens Lake, the PFBC said in a news release. The PFBC, South Middleton Township, private donors, and local residents combined efforts to fund the early design work. In March 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf authorized the release of $2.4 million in capital budget funds to advance the project.

Project construction was projected late last year to begin this spring following the first day of trout season. It was placed on hold after contractor bids for the work came in over budget. In November 2021, agency representatives said the total project was expected to cost between $2.4 million and $2.9 million.

In June, additional capital funds were released, and construction was scheduled to begin in summer/fall 2022.