Local gamers gathered April 29 for their semiannual multi-game tournament, raising more than $4,000 for charity.

Nerdfest XI – an amateur marathon gaming tournament – raised $4,144 for Extra Life Hershey to benefit Penn State Children’s Hospital through donations and sponsorships for the competition held in Perry County.

The total surpassed the tournament’s previous record of $2,300 set at Nerdfest X in 2022. The group of amateur gamers has raised more than $10,000 since it started collecting donations in 2019.

The tournament featuring a field of 30 players and nine sports-themed games. Harrisburg’s Martin Speece topped the field, collecting 71 total points, boosted by championship performances in Wii Golf and Wii Home Run Derby. Carlisle’s Andy Sandrik (second place, 64 points) and Elliottsburg’s Matt Sharp (third, 58) also claimed spots on the podium.

The lineup of games also included Wii Bowling, as well as Tecmo Bowl, Blades of Steel and Baseball Stars for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Towerfall for the Nintendo Switch, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 for the Switch and PlayStation 2. Players also participated in a costume contest, won by Sharp, and earned sponsorships from local businesses to help raise more than $1,000 in donations.

On the heels of the record donation, the organization began planning Nedfest XII for 2024 and asks prospective players to check out “Nerdfest: The Page” and “Nerdfest: The Group” on Facebook.

NERDFEST XI FINAL STANDINGS

1. Martin Speece (Harrisburg) 71; 2. Andy Sandrik (Carlisle) 64; 3. Matt Sharp (Elliottsburg) 58; 4. Royce Rowe (Camp Hill) 54; 5. Joe Arcidiacono (Carlisle) 49.5; 6. Adam Michael (Gettysburg) 40; 7. Bryon Laird (Carlisle) 35; 8. Ty Kauffman (Marysville) 33; 9. Donald Wood (Philadelphia) 31; 10. Kurt Bopp (Camp Hill) 30.

11. Erich Hawbaker (Mercersburg) 22; 12. Ben Garrett (Carlisle) 19.5; 13. (Tie) Phil Miller (Hershey)/Josiah Chapman (Harrisburg) 19; 15. (Tie) Chris Sheipe (Carlisle)/Travis Kauffman (Mechanicsburg) 17; 17. (Tie) Ben Rapp (Mifflintown)/Matt Kloss (Harrisburg) 16; 19. (Tie) Nick Maisano (Mechanicsburg)/Derek Wallace (Harrisburg) 15.

21. Deacon Derstler (Blain) 11; 22. Kevin Rodriguez (Timonium, Md.) 10; 23. Nat Barrick (Enola) 8; 24. (Tie) Kaylin Chapman (Harrisburg)/Rodney Barrick (Newport)/Brett Burnell (Marysville)/Joel Horvath (Mechanicsburg)/Seth Miller (Newport) 5; 28. Spencer Kauffman (Duncannon) 4.

Also played: Robert Bishop (Harrisburg), Keith Goshorn (Ickesburg).

GAME CHAMPIONS

Blades of Steel (NES): Maisano

Tecmo Bowl (NES): Sharp

Baseball Stars (NES): Sharp

Mario Kart Deluxe 8 (Switch): Laird

Wii Bowling: Michael

Wii Golf: Speece

Wii HR Derby: Speece

Towerfall (Switch): Laird

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 (PS5/Switch): Arcidiacono

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Game Awards Game of the year Game direction Narrative Art direction Score and music Audio design Performance Games for impact Ongoing game Indie Debut indie Community support, presented by Discord Mobile VR/AR Action Action/adventure Roleplaying Fighting Family SIM/strategy Sports/racing Multiplayer Most anticipated Adaptation Innovation in accessibility Esports game Content creator of the year Karl Jacobs Ludwig Nibellion Nobru QTCinderella Esports athlete Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL) Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL) Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan - CS:GO) Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO) Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) Esports team DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends) FaZe Clan (CS:GO) Gen.G (League of Legends) LA Thieves (Call of Duty) LOUD (Valorant) Esports coach Andrii “B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO) Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant) Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant) Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO) Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL) Esports Event EVO 2022 2022 League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational Valorant Champions 2022