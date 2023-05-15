Sentinel Staff
He’s been playing games for decades and has no plans for stopping. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Local gamers gathered April 29 for their semiannual multi-game tournament, raising more than $4,000 for charity.
Nerdfest XI – an amateur marathon gaming tournament – raised $4,144 for Extra Life Hershey to benefit Penn State Children’s Hospital through donations and sponsorships for the competition held in Perry County.
The total surpassed the tournament’s previous record of $2,300 set at Nerdfest X in 2022. The group of amateur gamers has raised more than $10,000 since it started collecting donations in 2019.
The tournament featuring a field of 30 players and nine sports-themed games. Harrisburg’s Martin Speece topped the field, collecting 71 total points, boosted by championship performances in Wii Golf and Wii Home Run Derby. Carlisle’s Andy Sandrik (second place, 64 points) and Elliottsburg’s Matt Sharp (third, 58) also claimed spots on the podium.
The lineup of games also included Wii Bowling, as well as Tecmo Bowl, Blades of Steel and Baseball Stars for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and Towerfall for the Nintendo Switch, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 for the Switch and PlayStation 2. Players also participated in a costume contest, won by Sharp, and earned sponsorships from local businesses to help raise more than $1,000 in donations.
On the heels of the record donation, the organization began planning Nedfest XII for 2024 and asks prospective players to check out “Nerdfest: The Page” and “Nerdfest: The Group” on Facebook.
NERDFEST XI FINAL STANDINGS
1. Martin Speece (Harrisburg) 71; 2. Andy Sandrik (Carlisle) 64; 3. Matt Sharp (Elliottsburg) 58; 4. Royce Rowe (Camp Hill) 54; 5. Joe Arcidiacono (Carlisle) 49.5; 6. Adam Michael (Gettysburg) 40; 7. Bryon Laird (Carlisle) 35; 8. Ty Kauffman (Marysville) 33; 9. Donald Wood (Philadelphia) 31; 10. Kurt Bopp (Camp Hill) 30.
11. Erich Hawbaker (Mercersburg) 22; 12. Ben Garrett (Carlisle) 19.5; 13. (Tie) Phil Miller (Hershey)/Josiah Chapman (Harrisburg) 19; 15. (Tie) Chris Sheipe (Carlisle)/Travis Kauffman (Mechanicsburg) 17; 17. (Tie) Ben Rapp (Mifflintown)/Matt Kloss (Harrisburg) 16; 19. (Tie) Nick Maisano (Mechanicsburg)/Derek Wallace (Harrisburg) 15.
21. Deacon Derstler (Blain) 11; 22. Kevin Rodriguez (Timonium, Md.) 10; 23. Nat Barrick (Enola) 8; 24. (Tie) Kaylin Chapman (Harrisburg)/Rodney Barrick (Newport)/Brett Burnell (Marysville)/Joel Horvath (Mechanicsburg)/Seth Miller (Newport) 5; 28. Spencer Kauffman (Duncannon) 4.
Also played: Robert Bishop (Harrisburg), Keith Goshorn (Ickesburg). GAME CHAMPIONS Blades of Steel (NES): Maisano Baseball Stars (NES): Sharp Mario Kart Deluxe 8 (Switch): Laird Towerfall (Switch): Laird Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 (PS5/Switch): Arcidiacono
Here are the nominees for the 2022 Game Awards
Game of the year
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
God of War Ragnarök
Game direction
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Immortality
Narrative
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Art direction
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Elden Ring
Score and music
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Audio design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Performance
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
Manon Gage, Immortality
Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Games for impact
A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
Endling: Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
Endling: Extinction Is Forever
Ongoing game
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Fortnite
Indie
Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
Cult of the Lamb
Debut indie
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
Vampire Survivors (poncle)
Stray
Community support, presented by Discord
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Destiny 2
Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)
Marvel Snap
VR/AR
After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)
Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
After the Fall
Action
Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
Neon White
Action/adventure
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
Tunic
Roleplaying
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Triangle Strategy
Fighting
DNF Duel (Arc System Works/Eighting/Neople/Nexon)
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Sifu
Family
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Lego Star Wars
SIM/strategy
Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Sports/racing
F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
OlliOlli World
Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Most anticipated
Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Adaptation
Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
The Cuphead Show!
Innovation in accessibility
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
The Quarry
Esports game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
Dota 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Rocket League (Psyonix)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Rocket League
Content creator of the year
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Esports athlete
Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Esports team
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant)
Esports coach
Andrii “B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Esports Event
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022
