Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 31

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE
Team;Record
x-Palmyra Cardinals;9-0
x-Rams Baseball;7-2
x-Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;5-4
x-Dillsburg Polar Bears;5-4
x-Cumberland Valley Red Sox;5-5
Herd Baseball;3-6
Mechanicsburg Cats;2-8
East Black Sox;0-10
Colt Baseball;DNF*
*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.
x-Qualified for postseason.
Playoffs
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, July 29
Dillsburg Polar Bears 7, Cumberland Valley Red Sox 6
Semifinals: Thursday, July 30
Palmyra 11, Dillsburg Polar Bears 4
Rams Baseball 3, Bishop McDevitt 2
Final (Best of 3): Tuesday, Aug. 4
Game 1: Semifinal winners, at FNB Field, 6
