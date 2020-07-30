You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 30
agate
HS Baseball

Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock.jpg

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE

Team;Record

x-Palmyra Cardinals;9-0

x-Rams Baseball;7-2

x-Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;5-4

x-Dillsburg Polar Bears;5-4

x-Cumberland Valley Red Sox;5-5

Herd Baseball;3-6

Mechanicsburg Cats;2-8

East Black Sox;0-10

Colt Baseball;DNF*

*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.

x-Qualified for postseason.

Tuesday, July 28

Palmyra 4, Rams 0

Playoffs

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, July 29

Dillsburg Polar Bears 7, Cumberland Valley Red Sox 6

Semifinals: Thursday, July 30

Palmyra vs. Dillsburg Polar Bears, at FNB Field, 6

Rams Baseball vs. Bishop McDevitt, at In the Net 1, 6

Final: Tuesday, Aug. 4

Semifinal winners, at FNB Field, 6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PIAA's Bob Lombardi Zoom Q&A with media July 29

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News