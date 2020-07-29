Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 29

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE
Team;Record
x-Palmyra Cardinals;8-0
x-Rams Baseball;6-1
x-Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;5-4
x-Dillsburg Polar Bears;5-4
x-Cumberland Valley Red Sox;5-5
Herd Baseball;3-6
Mechanicsburg Cats;2-8
East Black Sox;0-10
Colt Baseball;DNF*
*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.
x-Qualified for postseason.
Tuesday, July 28
Rams at Palmyra, 6 (no report)
Playoffs
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, July 29
Fourth Place vs. Fifth Place, at In the Net 1, 6
Semifinals: Thursday, July 30
First Place vs. Quarterfinal winner, at FNB Field, 6
Second Place vs. Third Place, at In the Net 1, 6
