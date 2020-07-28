Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 28
HS Baseball

Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 28

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE

Team;Record

Palmyra Cardinals;8-0

Rams Baseball;6-1

Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;5-4

Dillsburg Polar Bears;5-4

Cumberland Valley Red Sox;4-5

Herd Baseball;3-5

Mechanicsburg Cats;1-8

East Black Sox;0-9

Colt Baseball;DNF*

*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.

Tuesday, July 28

Mechanicsburg at East, 6

Rams at Palmyra, 6

Herd at Cumberland Valley, 6

Playoffs

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, July 29

Fourth Place vs. Fifth Place, at In the Net 1, 6

