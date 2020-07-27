Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 27

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE
Team;Record
Palmyra Cardinals;8-0
Rams Baseball;6-1
Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;5-4
Dillsburg Polar Bears;5-4
Cumberland Valley Red Sox;4-5
Herd Baseball;3-5
Mechanicsburg Cats;1-8
East Black Sox;0-9
Colt Baseball;DNF*
*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.
Monday, July 27
Dillsburg 12, Herd 2
Tuesday, July 28
Mechanicsburg at East, 6
Rams at Palmyra, 6
Herd at Cumberland Valley, 6
