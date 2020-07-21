Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 21

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE
Team;Record
Palmyra Cardinals;7-0
Rams Baseball;5-1
Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;5-2
Dillsburg Polar Bears;4-3
Herd Baseball;2-4
Cumberland Valley Red Sox;2-5
East Black Sox;0-7
Mechanicsburg Cats;0-7
Colt Baseball;DNF*
*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.
Tuesday, July 21
Crusaders 12, East 9
Palmyra 17, Cumberland Valley 7 (5 inn.)
Rams at Dillsburg, 6 (ppd. TBA)
Wednesday, July 22
Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt, 6
East at Mechanicsburg, 6
Herd at Dillsburg, 6
