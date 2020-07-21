Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 21
HS Baseball

Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 21

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE

Team;Record

Palmyra Cardinals;7-0

Rams Baseball;5-1

Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;5-2

Dillsburg Polar Bears;4-3

Herd Baseball;2-4

Cumberland Valley Red Sox;2-5

East Black Sox;0-7

Mechanicsburg Cats;0-7

Colt Baseball;DNF*

*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.

Tuesday, July 21

Crusaders 12, East 9

Palmyra 17, Cumberland Valley 7 (5 inn.)

Rams at Dillsburg, 6 (ppd. TBA)

Wednesday, July 22

Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt, 6

East at Mechanicsburg, 6

Herd at Dillsburg, 6

