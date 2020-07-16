Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 16
agate
HS Baseball

Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 16

{{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE

Team;Record

Palmyra Cardinals;6-0

Rams Baseball;5-1

Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;4-2

Dillsburg Polar Bears;4-3

Cumberland Valley Red Sox;2-4

Herd Baseball;2-4

East Black Sox;0-6

Mechanicsburg Cats;0-7

Colt Baseball;DNF*

*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.

Wednesday, July 15

Bishop McDevitt 13, Cumberland Valley 4

Thursday, July 16

Palmyra 9, Dillburg 1

Cumberland Valley 16, Mechanicsburg 4

Colt at Rams, 6 (canceled)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News