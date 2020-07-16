Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 16

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE
Team;Record
Palmyra Cardinals;6-0
Rams Baseball;5-1
Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;4-2
Dillsburg Polar Bears;4-3
Cumberland Valley Red Sox;2-4
Herd Baseball;2-4
East Black Sox;0-6
Mechanicsburg Cats;0-7
Colt Baseball;DNF*
*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.
Wednesday, July 15
Bishop McDevitt 13, Cumberland Valley 4
Thursday, July 16
Palmyra 9, Dillburg 1
Cumberland Valley 16, Mechanicsburg 4
Colt at Rams, 6 (canceled)
