Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 15
CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE

Team;Record

Palmyra Cardinals;4-0

Rams Baseball;4-1

Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;3-2

Dillsburg Polar Bears;3-2

Herd Baseball;2-3

Cumberland Valley Red Sox;1-3

East Black Sox;0-5

Mechanicsburg Cats;0-5

Colt Baseball;DNF*

*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.

Wednesday, July 15

East at Dillsburg, 6

Mechanicsburg at Rams, 6

Herd at Palmyra, 6

Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley, 6

Thursday, July 16

Dillsburg at Palmyra, 6

Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 6

Colt at Rams, 6 (canceled)

