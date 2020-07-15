Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for July 15

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE
Team;Record
Palmyra Cardinals;4-0
Rams Baseball;4-1
Bishop McDevitt Crusaders;3-2
Dillsburg Polar Bears;3-2
Herd Baseball;2-3
Cumberland Valley Red Sox;1-3
East Black Sox;0-5
Mechanicsburg Cats;0-5
Colt Baseball;DNF*
*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.
Wednesday, July 15
East at Dillsburg, 6
Mechanicsburg at Rams, 6
Herd at Palmyra, 6
Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley, 6
Thursday, July 16
Dillsburg at Palmyra, 6
Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 6
Colt at Rams, 6 (canceled)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!