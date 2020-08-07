Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for Aug. 7

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE
Team Record
x-Palmyra Cardinals 9-0
x-Rams Baseball 7-2
x-Bishop McDevitt Crusaders 5-4
x-Dillsburg Polar Bears 5-4
x-Cumberland Valley Red Sox 5-5
Herd Baseball 3-6
Mechanicsburg Cats 2-8
East Black Sox 0-10
Colt Baseball DNF*
*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.
x-Qualified for postseason.
Playoffs
Quarterfinals: Wednesday, July 29
Dillsburg Polar Bears 7, Cumberland Valley Red Sox 6
Semifinals: Thursday, July 30
Palmyra 11, Dillsburg Polar Bears 4
Rams Baseball 3, Bishop McDevitt 2
Final (Best of 3)
Game 1, Aug. 4: Palmyra 4, Rams Baseball 3
Game 2, Aug. 5: Palmyra 4, Rams Baseball 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!