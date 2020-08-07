You have permission to edit this article.
Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for Aug. 7
agate
HS Baseball

Central Penn Varsity League baseball results for Aug. 7

Baseball stock.jpg

CENTRAL PENN VARSITY LEAGUE

Team Record

x-Palmyra Cardinals 9-0

x-Rams Baseball 7-2

x-Bishop McDevitt Crusaders 5-4

x-Dillsburg Polar Bears 5-4

x-Cumberland Valley Red Sox 5-5

Herd Baseball 3-6

Mechanicsburg Cats 2-8

East Black Sox 0-10

Colt Baseball DNF*

*Colt Baseball dropped out as of July 13 due to positive COVID-19 test.

x-Qualified for postseason.

Playoffs

Quarterfinals: Wednesday, July 29

Dillsburg Polar Bears 7, Cumberland Valley Red Sox 6

Semifinals: Thursday, July 30

Palmyra 11, Dillsburg Polar Bears 4

Rams Baseball 3, Bishop McDevitt 2

Final (Best of 3)

Game 1, Aug. 4: Palmyra 4, Rams Baseball 3

Game 2, Aug. 5: Palmyra 4, Rams Baseball 2

