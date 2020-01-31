Catching Up With ... Trinity grad Timmy Edwards is finding a groove at DeSales while striving for another NCAA berth

While sitting out his freshman season because of a knee injury, Edwards absorbed as much as he could from the sideline. Then as a sophomore, he kept earning more and more playing time off the bench when he appeared in 26 of 28 games and averaged 5.1 points per contest.

Although he laughed when saying that a pair of 20-plus point games near the end of the season affected that average in a good way.

Still, the 6-foot-5 Edwards was developing into the player is now, one who has made nearly 60% of his shots from the floor and pulled down 5.7 boards a game during the current campaign.

“Honestly, I needed to prove myself,” he said. “Once I knew the plays, I knew what I was capable of. I was excited that I would come back knowing the offense and thought I would have a good year.

“I am definitely having a good year. A lot of it was confidence that I knew my coach trusted me and was more aware what I am good at on the court. If you know your coach is confident in you, you can play free and not worry too much. It brings out the best in you.”

Coval saw those incredible strides being made as the Bulldogs went on to the 2019 MAC championship and an NCAA tournament berth. He knew that Edwards would be able to fill the shoes of Connaghan this season.