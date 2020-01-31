Catching Up With ... Trinity grad Timmy Edwards is finding a groove at DeSales while striving for another NCAA berth

Although his collegiate career got off to a slower-than-hoped-for-start, Timmy Edwards is having a terrific impact on the hardwood at DeSales University.
In fact, the Trinity grad has gone from missing his freshman campaign because of injury, to leading the Bulldogs in scoring this season as a junior with 12.8 points per game.
He has caught the attention of DeSales men's basketball head coach Scott Coval for a lot more than just his numbers, starting with the leadership that prompted the coach to make Edwards one of the team captains.
“He’s a great kid to be around. He’s a positive, fun kid and we love having him on the team,” said Coval. “Along with being a terrific player, he’s a special young man and a great example for the younger kids to come in and emulate.”
Edwards credited former Bulldogs teammate, Luke Connaghan, who graduated last spring, for helping him find his way on and off the court at DeSales.
“Ever since I came on campus, he was one of the first guys to invite me over and hang out,” Edwards said. “He was definitely a role model for me. Especially with all the plays.
“We had preseason workouts and when we played pick-up, I had no idea what I was doing. He would take time out and help me. It was really comforting knowing he was on my side even though we played the same position.”
While sitting out his freshman season because of a knee injury, Edwards absorbed as much as he could from the sideline. Then as a sophomore, he kept earning more and more playing time off the bench when he appeared in 26 of 28 games and averaged 5.1 points per contest.
Although he laughed when saying that a pair of 20-plus point games near the end of the season affected that average in a good way.
Still, the 6-foot-5 Edwards was developing into the player is now, one who has made nearly 60% of his shots from the floor and pulled down 5.7 boards a game during the current campaign.
“Honestly, I needed to prove myself,” he said. “Once I knew the plays, I knew what I was capable of. I was excited that I would come back knowing the offense and thought I would have a good year.
“I am definitely having a good year. A lot of it was confidence that I knew my coach trusted me and was more aware what I am good at on the court. If you know your coach is confident in you, you can play free and not worry too much. It brings out the best in you.”
Coval saw those incredible strides being made as the Bulldogs went on to the 2019 MAC championship and an NCAA tournament berth. He knew that Edwards would be able to fill the shoes of Connaghan this season.
“Athletically, his first year playing he really came on towards end of year and showed flashes of what he did in high school,” the coach said. “It usually takes kids a full year of playing. He had to sit out a year, and I think that sparked even more of an interest. Timmy has done well, and I think his best is going to come.”
One thing both player and coach agree on was how beneficial playing high school ball under legendary 700-win coach Larry Kostelac at Trinity was for Edwards.
“There was always something about playing for Coach Kostelac. The experience was second to none. I have so much respect for coach Larry and how he coaches,” Edwards said. “It helped me balance athletics and academics. DeSales is a small school, but with good academics and Trinity helped prepare me for it.”
Edwards was on three of the teams that won four straight District 3 titles by his senior year — the Shamrocks have since upped that number to six and are a contender for seven straight this year — and averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in his final season while paired with classmate Austin Gilbertson, who is currently at Pace University.
“Tim knew nothing but winning in high school, and we love that about him,” Coval said. “Right now, he’s doing similar things he did in high school. He’s really developing as a shooter. He’s a really good passer, with a really good feel for where the ball should go. That comes from being coached by terrific coaches.”
One season after winning the conference title, DeSales is a game behind Eastern University in the MAC Freedom with a 5-2 league mark after a 71-68 loss Wednesday. Edwards finished with a team-high 18 points and 11 boards.
The Bulldogs (12-6 overall) host King's College on Saturday.
But Edwards is thinking more big picture.
“I am not a big goal-setter, per se. I am more work as hard as you can and see what the outcome is,” he said. “If there was one goal I constantly think about, it’s to win the MAC championship again and get as far as we can in the NCAA tournament.”
Winning is more Timmy Edwards’ style anyway.