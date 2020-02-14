Catching Up With ... Trinity grad Austin Gilbertson grabbed the reins early and hasn't let go at Pace

Despite being a three-time all-state guard at Trinity High School, Austin Gilbertson described his first few college basketball games at Pace University as a “show.”

“The speed of the game is such a difference,” he said. "Especially if you are down there in the fire and see what’s going on."

That being said, it’s not as if Gilbertson was a spectator early on at Pace. It didn’t take him long to be ready and part of the “show.”

He started all of the Setters' 28 games as a freshman, reaching double figures in 15 of those, and finished the season averaging 11.3 points per game. His 81.8% free throw percentage led the team that campaign.

Setters head coach Matt Healing saw something in Gilbertson, especially with the great success the 6-foot-4 guard had at Trinity.

“Austin really stood out to me at the high school level and when I saw him at his AAU level. We envisioned a guy that is a leader,” the coach said. “When you are recruiting at our level, everybody has talent. We thought Austin would be that guy. He’s a winner. He’s tough as nails.”

Gilbertson and fellow Pace junior guard Brandon Jacobs seized an opportunity that was in front of them as rookies.