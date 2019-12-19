Ariel Jones admitted to not really knowing who Lauren Beckley was upon entering Shippensburg University a little more than two years ago.
However, that all changed because Jones had to learn about Beckley, the Red Raiders women’s basketball’s career scoring leader, who holds the PSAC record of 2,407 points from 2006-2010.
After all, Jones has a shot to surpasses — or at the very least challenge — Beckley’s mark.
In fact, last season Jones joined Beckley as the only Shippensburg women to reach 1,000 career points as sophomores, in even less time. Raiders coach Kristy Trn said she believes that Jones reached the plateau faster than any woman in PSAC history.
To date, Jones has a whopping 1,490 career points and with nearly two years remaining is already 12th on the program’s all-time scoring list.
Trn said the she noticed something special about Jones the very first time she suited up for Ship.
“The very first game,” the coach said. “It’s amazing to average over 20 points a game for all season as a freshman and then be able to repeat and do that again in your sophomore year when everyone is keying on you and knowing who they’ve got to try to stop.”
For her part, Jones said she never expected to reach such gaudy scoring numbers so early in her collegiate career.
“My freshman year, my confidence grew a lot with coming in and playing around girls that knew the game better than I did and learning from a couple of the seniors that were still there,” Jones said. “Them just telling me things are not going to go your way all the time, but that doesn't mean that you don't stop playing. So, that's kind of what I learned in the first few games.”
Still, not much hasn’t gone her way. The raw numbers are awe-inspiring.
As a rookie, Jones led the conference in scoring, becoming the first freshman to surpass 600 points in a season with 609. Her average of 21.8 per game was eighth in the nation as she reached double digits in 27-of-28 games, including topping 20 points in 16 games, five of which were 30-plus point efforts.
Even more amazing was her sophomore season, in which she broke Shippensburg’s single-season scoring record with 690 points. Her 25.6 per game was tops in the PSAC and fourth in the nation after going for double digits in all 27 games, 22 of which were 20-plus point games.
“’I’ve come a long way since I was in high school and I'm proud of that,” said Jones. “I know that it makes me more proud that I'm making my parents proud. And my teammates, my coaches and my brother — all of them. So that's really who I do it for.”
Trn saw the possibilities when Jones was a standout at Cedar Crest High School, especially the speed and impressive reach for a 5-foot-7 player.
“It was the dynamic play that she could put out on the floor. You didn't see it all the time, but you saw the potential there,” Trn said. “She had tremendous speed and was very difficult to break someone down one on one off the dribble, and she also had a 3-point shot.”
Still, such over-the-top success at Shippensburg would have been hard to predict. However, as the Raiders team improved from one year to the next, so did Jones.
“Well I think we were able in her sophomore year to give her a little bit more help,” Trn said “We still weren’t the team that we needed to be depth wise at that point.
“But I just think with the natural instincts that she has on the floor, it's very hard to defend her, whether they throw two or three people out on her. And then all of a sudden that competitiveness takes over and when she’s on it, forget it.”
This season, Shippensburg is off to a 5-4 start. Led by Jones’ 21.2 points per game, the Raiders enter Friday’s home game against Pitt-Johnstown on a two-game win streak, including an 80-66 PSAC victory past ninth-ranked California of PA on Dec. 7.
Jones called the win against Cal, in which she led the way with 24 points, grabbed five rebounds, had three assists and a steal — one of the high points of her college career.
“The girls have been working hard. I think this finally showed us that this is a team we know we can be,” Jones said. “We want to keep working and keep going at these good teams. It's not going to be easy, but this is something that we really want to work towards.”
The Raiders are starting to come together, especially with some recent additions, most notably Destiny Jefferson, who transferred in from West Chester. Even if that means her scoring numbers go down, Jones is fine with more wins.
“Winning is just what everyone wants, and if that means that some things aren't going to be as great for me, I'm perfectly okay with that,” she said. “As long as we're working together as a team, getting better as a team.”
“We're much deeper this season than we've been in any of the years that she's been here,” Trn added. “So, there's not the ability for teams to focus on her as much and she has been very unselfish with this group, and I think that's one of the reasons we were able to knock off a nationally ranked team like California.”