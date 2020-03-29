Catching Up With Notebook: Matt Wisner's record-setting career ends at Duke; Rookie Rylee Everett shines; Cade Alioth takes another step

Cade Alioth
Sport: basketball
High School: Mechanicsburg
College: Wheaton
What they’ve been up to: The former Wildcat is in his junior year with the Thunder and has been improving year upon year.
He started in all 26 games for Wheaton and earned career high averages of 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He led the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin. He was also selected in the Academic All-CCIW team.
Alioth also was an NCAA Elite 90 winner in his sophomore year as someone in the NCAA Division III championships with the highest cumulative GPA. Highlights from this past season include a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds against North Central and a 17-point game against Carroll.
The Thunder finished at a 15-11 record after falling to Elmhurst in the opening round of the CCIW tournament.
Rylee Everett
Sport: basketball
High School: Mechanicsburg
College: Florida College
What they’ve been up to: While her former teammates were busy building to their best season in program history, Everett stepped in right away and shined in her first season of college hoops.
The freshman led a team void of seniors in scoring, averaging an impressive 14.5 points for a Falcons team that went 10-20 (4-12 Southern States Athletic Conference). Four times she scored a career-high 23 points this season, leaving her with 435 in her young career.
Everett started all 30 games and averaged 35.8 minutes. During her heavy playing time, she also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Everett, like she was at Mechanicsburg, was particularly effective from range, draining 84 3's.
Matt Wisner
Sport: indoor track
High School: Carlisle
College: Duke
What they’ve been up to: Wisner graduates as one of the top middle distance runners in Blue Devils indoor track and field history.
Despite seeing his career cut short before potentially hitting his peak at the end of the year, he owns the program's best mark in the 800 with a 1:48.57 he set as a junior. Wisner also ran the fifth-fastest time in school history in the 1,000 (2:25.15) this season.
He matched his bronze medal in the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships 800 when he ran a 1:50.4. His 4x400 relay team finished ninth at ACC's that day. He missed out on a chance to compete in his first NCAA championships. At one point this season, he had the nation's 11th-fastest 800 time.
Sam Nonemaker
Sport: swimming
High School: Shippensburg
College: Gettysburg
What they’ve been up to: The sophomore Bullet was a standout at Shippensburg where he held multiple records, plus District 3 and state medals upon leaving.
He’s picking up more awards as he was named on the Winter Academic All-Centennial Conference Team and the All-Centennial Conference Men’s Swimming Team.
Nonemaker picked up a pair of silver medals in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay, as well as a silver in the 200 free relay at the Centennial Conference Championships.
Gettysburg finished the season with an 8-2 record and took second at the CC Championships, narrowly edged by Franklin & Marshall 18.5 points.
Jack Coulston
Sport: wrestling
High School: Boiling Springs
College: Penn State-Mont Alto
What they’ve been up to: As a Bubbler, Coulston finished with an 88-40 record, with two state appearances in his junior and senior years.
As a Nittany Lion, he was recently named as a National Collegiate Wrestling Association All-American, becoming the first in the program’s history at 141 pounds.
His performance at the national championships gave him four wins, including a tech fall win over Brian Gembarski and a 2-0 win over Ethan Boren. He claimed All-American status with a major victory over Nicholas Vugman of University of Florida.
Penn State-Mont Alto concluded the NCWA National Championships in 21st out of 82 teams and finished with a record of 16-5 after their dual meets.
