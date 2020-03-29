Catching Up With Notebook: Matt Wisner's record-setting career ends at Duke; Rookie Rylee Everett shines; Cade Alioth takes another step

The freshman led a team void of seniors in scoring, averaging an impressive 14.5 points for a Falcons team that went 10-20 (4-12 Southern States Athletic Conference). Four times she scored a career-high 23 points this season, leaving her with 435 in her young career.

Everett started all 30 games and averaged 35.8 minutes. During her heavy playing time, she also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Everett, like she was at Mechanicsburg, was particularly effective from range, draining 84 3's.

Matt Wisner

Sport: indoor track

High School: Carlisle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College: Duke

What they’ve been up to: Wisner graduates as one of the top middle distance runners in Blue Devils indoor track and field history.

Despite seeing his career cut short before potentially hitting his peak at the end of the year, he owns the program's best mark in the 800 with a 1:48.57 he set as a junior. Wisner also ran the fifth-fastest time in school history in the 1,000 (2:25.15) this season.