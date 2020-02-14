Catching Up With Notebook: Local grads Madison Bishop, Kara Newell excelling as sophomores at Penn State-Mont Alto

Devine had a season-high 26 points against Kutztown on Feb. 8 and played a season-high 42 minutes against Fairmont State on Nov. 8.

Last season, Devine set the Lock Haven all-time single season record with 70 3-pointers, played in all 29 games and was second on the team with a 12.2 points per game. In the 2017-18 season, she led the team in scoring, averaging 10.9 a game along with two made 3-pointers per game.

Bella Ricci

Sport: women’s basketball

High school: Red Land

College: Bloomsburg

What they’ve been up to: Ricci is having her best season as a Husky so far in her senior season at Bloomsburg.

Despite only starting 13 games, Ricci is sitting at 191 points for the season so far, making her the fourth-highest scorer on the team. That puts her at 8.7 points per game.

Ricci is also raining 3-pointers, with 30 total while shooting them at a 31.3% clip, on pace to be a career high for her despite playing eight games less so far this season. She is also 27-of-35 from the free-throw line, totaling eight blocks, 15 steals and averaging 2.1 rebounds.