Catching Up With Notebook: Kevin Ballentine sets new pole vault PR; Billy Davis, Jimmy Losh raked during shortened season

What they’ve been up to: The pole vaulter from Bubbletown had 12th- and ninth-place finishes at the District 3 Track and Field Championships in 2016 and 217, respectively. Now in his junior year with the Wolverines, he was setting records.

The former Bubbler placed second at the Presidents Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, vaulting at a height of 13-3.75. That helped set Grove City College’s record for the indoor pole vault. With the performance, Ballentine helped Grove City to a second-place finish

The clearance surpassed his previous season best by 13.75 inches, and also became his career-best height both indoor and outdoor.

The Wolverines completed their season at the All-Atlantic Region championships with the men placing 34th.

Billy Davis

Sport: baseball

High School: Carlisle

College: Messiah

What they’ve been up to: Davis is in his junior year with the Falcons in what was shaping up for his best so far before the season was cut short.