Catching Up With Notebook: Kevin Ballentine sets new pole vault PR; Billy Davis, Jimmy Losh raked during shortened season

Chandler Olson
Sport: wrestling
High School: Shippensburg
College: Drexel
What they’ve been up to: We caught up with the former Greyhound back in January, when he was in the middle of his best season as a Dragon at 11-4.
Since then, the only other competition he took part in was the Messiah Open, where he found himself in the 133 finals after winning by tech fall over Hunter Rinehart, of Messiah, and decision over Domenic Difrancescantonio. Unfortunately, Olson had to settle for second after taking the loss in the finals with a medical forfeit.
Previously, he finished seventh at the Keystone Classic back in November, and just missed out on medaling at the Southern Scuffle in January.
The Dragons completed the season with a 7-11 record and finished tied 12th at Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association championships.
Kevin Ballentine
Sport: indoor track & field
High School: Boiling Springs
College: Grove City
What they’ve been up to: The pole vaulter from Bubbletown had 12th- and ninth-place finishes at the District 3 Track and Field Championships in 2016 and 217, respectively. Now in his junior year with the Wolverines, he was setting records.
The former Bubbler placed second at the Presidents Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, vaulting at a height of 13-3.75. That helped set Grove City College’s record for the indoor pole vault. With the performance, Ballentine helped Grove City to a second-place finish
The clearance surpassed his previous season best by 13.75 inches, and also became his career-best height both indoor and outdoor.
The Wolverines completed their season at the All-Atlantic Region championships with the men placing 34th.
Billy Davis
Sport: baseball
High School: Carlisle
College: Messiah
You have free articles remaining.
What they’ve been up to: Davis is in his junior year with the Falcons in what was shaping up for his best so far before the season was cut short.
He started four of the seven games Messiah played this year and was up to a .417 batting average. He also had three RBIs, two doubles and a home run. This was up on his previous two years with the Falcons where he was hitting .261 in his freshman year and .191 as a sophomore.
Davis’s only homer of the year came in a loss at Johns Hopkins, knocking out a solo shot in the top of the seventh. He also scored twice in the win over Gettysburg, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Messiah finished 3-4 this season.
Tommy Savastio
Sport: baseball
High School: Cedar Cliff
College: Mount St. Mary
What they’ve been up to: Savastio's first two seasons for the Mountaineers were impressive. His junior year, cut short by the pandemic, was off to a slower start.
The former Colt was hitting .208 this season, but led the team with seven RBIs. In his freshman year, he batted .263 and scored 21 runs. He was third on the team with 30 RBIs and four home runs.
In 2019, he improved to a .285 batting average in 42 games with 31 runs scored, eight doubles and five home runs. Those five homers placed him tied second on the team while he was fourth in RBIs (27), batting average and on-base percentage (.350).
The Mountaineers went 2-10 for the season.
Jimmy Losh
Sport: baseball
High School: Cedar Cliff
College: Millersville
What they’ve been up to: The former Colt proved versatile for the Marauders in his freshman year. Now in his sophomore year, his hitting prowess appeared to be on bigger display.
Millersville got in 18 games with Losh starting every single one. He finished with a .492 batting average, an impressive 30 hits off 61 at-bats. He scored 24 runs and picked up 15 RBIs, producing at a similar rate to when he was raking with the Colts during long postseason runs.
In his last game against Le Moyne, Losh extended his hitting streak to 14 games. In the first of the three-game series with Le Moyne, he finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a triple. He'll have to wait until 2021 to extend the streak.
The Marauders finished 14-4.
Catching Up With Notebook: Jalin Hankerson, Wyatt Long have best seasons yet; Donovon Ball fitting in nicely at Penn State
Over the next few days, we'll highlight what some local grads accomplished before COVID-19 ended NCAA sports early. Today: Jalin Hankerson, Donovon Ball, Kollin Myers, Wyatt Long and Justin Silvious.
Catching Up With Notebook: Matt Wisner's record-setting career ends at Duke; Rookie Rylee Everett shines; Cade Alioth takes another step
Over the next few days, we'll highlight what some local grads accomplished before COVID-19 ended NCAA sports early. Today: Cade Alioth, Rylee Everett, Matt Wisner, Sam Nonemaker and Jack Coulston.
Over the next few days, we'll highlight what some local grads accomplished before COVID-19 ended NCAA sports early. Today: Garret McHenry, Deshawn Millington, and the Cumberland Valley girls trio.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!