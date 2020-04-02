Catching Up With Notebook: Katie Wingert reaches 20 career HRs; Taylor Clark slugging with Alabama

The former Eagle finished the season with a .242 batting average, hitting four home runs and a double. Her second home run of the season pushed her to 20 in her career with Rutgers, putting her tied for sixth for the Scarlet Knights.

This comes on the back of an outstanding freshmen season where she hit .317 with 18 home runs and eight doubles. She was named to the All-Great Lakes Region Second Team, All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) First Team, All-Big Ten Second Team and Freshmen team. Her home run strikes put her 24th nationally and second in the Big Ten, and her .702 slugging percentage placed her seventh in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights rounded out the season with a 10-14 record.

Taylor Clark

Sport: softball

High School: Mechanicsburg

College: Alabama

What they’ve been up to: The former Wildcat made a move from Virginia Tech after her sophomore year to Alabama and seems to have saved her best for her senior year.