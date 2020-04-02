Catching Up With Notebook: Katie Wingert reaches 20 career HRs; Taylor Clark slugging with Alabama

Jen Hanshaw
Sport: softball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: West Chester University
What they’ve been up to: The right-handed pitcher is in her junior year with the Golden Rams and she started it strongly before the season was cancelled.
The former Eagle was featured in six games and was at 3-0 with a save. She had a 1.29 ERA, which is an improvement over 4.71 in her freshman year and 2.56 in her sophomore year.
In a sweep over Goldey-Beacom, Hanshaw pitched a complete game shutout in the first game, allowing seven hits, zero walks and striking out three. Her save came in the second game against West Virginia State where she pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits.
The Golden Rams ended the year 12-3.
Katie Wingert
Sport: softball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Rutgers
What they’ve been up to: Wingert is in her sophomore year with the Scarlet Knights and started all 24 games they played this season.
The former Eagle finished the season with a .242 batting average, hitting four home runs and a double. Her second home run of the season pushed her to 20 in her career with Rutgers, putting her tied for sixth for the Scarlet Knights.
This comes on the back of an outstanding freshmen season where she hit .317 with 18 home runs and eight doubles. She was named to the All-Great Lakes Region Second Team, All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) First Team, All-Big Ten Second Team and Freshmen team. Her home run strikes put her 24th nationally and second in the Big Ten, and her .702 slugging percentage placed her seventh in the Big Ten.
The Scarlet Knights rounded out the season with a 10-14 record.
Taylor Clark
Sport: softball
High School: Mechanicsburg
College: Alabama
What they’ve been up to: The former Wildcat made a move from Virginia Tech after her sophomore year to Alabama and seems to have saved her best for her senior year.
Clark appeared in 17 games, including nine starts. She sits at a .269 batting average with two home runs, a big jump over her .077 from her junior year. She led the Hokies in her sophomore season with a .278 batting average and was tied for second in RBIs with 18.
Despite losing to Florida State, she managed to score three times, including a two-run home run. Her second home run came against Penn State, which included going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.
The Crimson Tide were 14-8 before the forced cancellations across the country.
Blake Liprando
Sport: volleyball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: St. Francis
What they’ve been up to: Liprando is in his freshman year with the Red Flash, joining fellow Eagle Michael Fisher.
The former All-Sentinel Player of the Year was featured in 18 games and picked up 143 kills, 70 digs and 167.5 points for the season.
Highlights include picking up a season-high 20 kills in a close-fought loss with Harvard back in February. He also scored 14 kills in a 3-2 win over King, coming back from a 2-1 deficit and keeping the Red Flash close to King in sets one and three
Liprando still has three more seasons to show his potential, and judging by his high school and freshman college performances so far, there are high expectations of that.
Michael Fisher
Sport: volleyball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: St. Francis
What they’ve been up to: Fisher was a former All-State first team and All-Sentinel Player of the Year with the Eagles. After a brief stint with Pepperdine, he moved to St. Francis where he’s continued to impress.
In 17 games this season, he racked up 251 kills, 21 aces, 80 digs and scored a total of 286.5 points. An early highlight of the season was an upset by the Red Flash over No. 7 Stanford, where he picked up a career-high 29 kills.
Last year, Fisher was named to the All-EIVA first team and was a three-time winner for EIVA Offensive Player of the Week. He finished second in the conference and sixth in the NCAA with a 4.23 kills per set average, and was sixth in the nation with an 8.77 attacks per set average.
The Red Flash went 5-13.
