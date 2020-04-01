Catching Up With Notebook: Justin Williams hits his first home run; Brooklyn Wagner named to USCAA All-American Second Team

Adam Overcash
Sport: baseball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Belmont Abbey
What they’ve been up to: Overcash’s bat was on fire this season in his junior year with the Crusaders.
He managed to get 25 games in this season before the shutdown due to COVID-19. He’s sitting at .313 after 96 at-bats, which is a big jump over his .152 last year. He also picked up two home runs and 21 RBIs.
A couple of standout performances include going 3-for-5 with three RBIs in a dominant 16-8 victory over Southern Wesleyan, and Overcash was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-2 win against North Greenville.
Belmont Abbey was 13-12 this season.
Austin Wacker
Sport: baseball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Grove City
What they’ve been up to: Austin’s season may have been cut short, but the former Eagle has had an impressive career with the Wolverines.
He is a three-year letter winner as both a pitcher and an outfielder. In his freshman year, he pitched 55.2 innings for a 5.01 ERA, placing him 16th in the Presidents' Athletic Conference. He also led the team with 50 strikeouts, which put him fourth in the conference.
This year, he picked up a Pitcher of the Week honor after going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA against Concordia on March 7. Wacker threw seven innings, including three strikeouts and allowing four hits.
Grove City had a record of 5-6.
Justin Williams
Sport: baseball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Penn State
What they’ve been up to: Justin is now in his sophomore year but he has already put in impressive performances for the Nittany Lions.
He’s already been featured multiple times in our college highlights post in his freshman year, including hitting his first home run in a 7-6 victory against UMass-Lowell, firing a monstrous 455 solo hit in a 3-2 win over Lafayette, and capped it all with being named to the All-Big Ten Baseball freshman team as he finished that season hitting .262, 18 RBIs, five doubles and tied the lead on the team with five home runs.
Despite this season being cut short, Williams improved his batting average to .276 with eight RBIs, three doubles, and two homers. A highlight for the former Eagle included a solo-hit home run in an 18-1 win over Princeton as he went 3-for-5 and scored two runs.
Curtis Robison
Sport: baseball
High School: Northern
College: Penn State
What they’ve been up to: A former Pennsylvania Big 26 pick, Robison was named to the All-Sentinel baseball team in 2017, completing his senior year with a .453 batting average and team-high 29 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
At Penn State, he made 35 starts and appeared in 42 games in his freshman year before injury hampered his sophomore year.
Now a junior, his output accelerated, going from batting averages of .179 and .152 in his freshman and sophomore years, respectively, to .298 this season. In only 15 games, he reached 13 RBIs compared to 12 in his freshman year.
The Nittany Lions were at 10-5 before the season was cancelled.
Brooklyn Wagner
Sport: softball
High School: Big Spring
College: Penn State Mont Alto
What they’ve been up to: Wagner may have only gotten two games in this season with the Nittany Lions, but the junior has shown she can light up the bats.
Her previous two seasons have seen her finish with .530 from 20 games in her freshman year and .541 from 34 games in her sophomore year. She also has 29 doubles in her career with six triples and five home runs. Her career slugging percentage is currently .858.
Wagner was featured on the USCAA All-American Second Team for her performance in her sophomore year. Her batting average was sixth-best in the USCAA and led the nation with 19 doubles that year.
The Nittany Lions are at 0-2.
