Catching Up With Notebook: Justin Williams hits his first home run; Brooklyn Wagner named to USCAA All-American Second Team

He is a three-year letter winner as both a pitcher and an outfielder. In his freshman year, he pitched 55.2 innings for a 5.01 ERA, placing him 16th in the Presidents' Athletic Conference. He also led the team with 50 strikeouts, which put him fourth in the conference.

This year, he picked up a Pitcher of the Week honor after going 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA against Concordia on March 7. Wacker threw seven innings, including three strikeouts and allowing four hits.

Grove City had a record of 5-6.

Justin Williams

Sport: baseball

High School: Cumberland Valley

College: Penn State

What they’ve been up to: Justin is now in his sophomore year but he has already put in impressive performances for the Nittany Lions.