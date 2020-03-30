Catching Up With Notebook: Jalin Hankerson, Wyatt Long have best seasons yet; Donovon Ball fitting in nicely at Penn State

Jalin Hankerson
Sport: wrestling
High School: Boiling Springs
College: Clarion
What they’ve been up to: The former Bubbler was having a fantastic season last time we caught up with him, having gone 8-0 up to that point.
Despite finishing the season 8-2 thanks to two losses at the Edinboro Open, the 2019-20 season was his best yet after winning less than 50% of his bouts the two previous years and then redshirting last year. He picked up four pins at 149 and a pin at 157.
Hankerson finished fifth at the 2016 PIAA Class 2A championships and sixth in 2015. He withdrew in his senior year at the 2017 District 3 Class 2A championships due to an injury in the quarterfinals.
The Golden Eagles finished at 10-6 for the season with the team finishing 12th at the MAC Championships.
Donovon Ball
Sport: wrestling
High School: Cedar Cliff
College: Penn State
What they’ve been up to: We last caught up with the Nittany Lion freshman sitting at a 5-7 record.
The former Cedar Cliff wrestler managed to flip it around at the end of the season, finishing 12-9. That included a win at the Messiah Open, where he went 4-0 with two major decisions, a tech fall, and a pin to win at 184 pounds.
He also featured in the Mat-Town Open II where he finished with a 3-2 record, also at 184. Before that, he finished 3-1 at the Wilkes Open. Ball finished the year with four major decision victories, one pin and one tech fall.
The Nittany Lions concluded their season at 12-2, finishing fourth at the Big Ten championship. The NCAA Championships were canceled due to the coronavirus.
Kollin Myers
Sport: wrestling
High School: Boiling Springs
College: Lock Haven
What they’ve been up to: The freshman with the Bald Eagles claimed two second-place finishes at the PIAA championships as a Bubbler. He also won the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic and the King of the Mountain in 2018.
He completed his first year with Lock Haven with a 12-5 record. He won the Messiah Open unattached at 149, going 4-0 with two major wins and a pin. He also claimed third at Mat-Town Open II and sixth at the National Collegiate Open and finished 3-2 on the day.
Myers’ record for the year includes four major decisions, three pins and one tech fall victory.
The Bald Eagles finished the season all-square with a 7-7 record and a fifth-place finish at the MAC Championships.
Wyatt Long
Sport: wrestling
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Navy
What they’ve been up to: Long was 10-6 when we last caught up with him. The former Eagle was in the midst of his best collegiate start.
By the end of his junior year with Navy, he improved to 14-9, giving him his best win percentage of his collegiate career so far. This included a 3-1 performance at the All-Academy Championship, giving him a third-place finish in the 149. His only blemish was a semifinal loss but his win for third place came by way of a tech fall.
Earlier that season, he finished 2-2 at the Southern Scuffle, just missing the podium. The same result occurred at the Navy Classic where he finished 4-2.
The Midshipmen concluded their season with an 8-6 record, finishing fourth at the EIWA Championships.
Justin Silvious
Sport: baseball
High School: Carlisle
College: Chatham University
What they’ve been up to: Silvious looked to be bowing out in his senior season in style for the Cougars. But the virus stopped short what looked like a strong season.
After 11 games, he batted at .353, a step up from his career average at of .291. His fielding percentage was also up this year at .971 over .952 for his previous three years.
Despite being on the losing end of a doubleheader loss to Milwaukee, Silvious was 2-for-2 with two runs and two doubles. He followed that up in the second game going 2-for-3 with one run scored and another double.
Chatham finished 2-10 this season.
