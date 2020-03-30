Catching Up With Notebook: Jalin Hankerson, Wyatt Long have best seasons yet; Donovon Ball fitting in nicely at Penn State

The former Cedar Cliff wrestler managed to flip it around at the end of the season, finishing 12-9. That included a win at the Messiah Open, where he went 4-0 with two major decisions, a tech fall, and a pin to win at 184 pounds.

He also featured in the Mat-Town Open II where he finished with a 3-2 record, also at 184. Before that, he finished 3-1 at the Wilkes Open. Ball finished the year with four major decision victories, one pin and one tech fall.

The Nittany Lions concluded their season at 12-2, finishing fourth at the Big Ten championship. The NCAA Championships were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Kollin Myers

Sport: wrestling

High School: Boiling Springs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College: Lock Haven

What they’ve been up to: The freshman with the Bald Eagles claimed two second-place finishes at the PIAA championships as a Bubbler. He also won the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic and the King of the Mountain in 2018.