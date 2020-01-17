Catching Up With Notebook: Jalen Hankerson unbeaten with Clarion this season; Donovon Ball has 5 wins at Penn State

What they’ve been up to: Long is off to the best start of his collegiate career.

His 10-6 mark entering Thursday, topped last year's 9-8 campaign at 149 pounds and his 7-7 mark as a freshman. For his career with the Midshipmen, he's 26-21, splitting time between 141 and 149.

He's coming off an up-and-down stretch since the new year began. The former Eagle went 2-2 at the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 2, missing the podium as the Midshipmen finished 11th at the tournament. Then on Jan. 10 he was pinned late in his bout during Navy's 19-18 win over Bucknell.

Long is back in his home state Saturday when the Midshipmen visit Lehigh, and he returns again Feb. 1 for duals against Edinboro and Drexel.

Donovon Ball

Sport: wrestling

High school: Cedar Cliff

College: Penn State

What they’ve been up to:

Ball was one of the state's best high school wrestlers a year ago, finishing second at 195 pounds. He's now off to a solid freshman season with the nation's top collegiate wrestling program.