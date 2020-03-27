Catching Up With Notebook: Garret McHenry, Deshawn Millington solid in debut seasons with new teams

Millington led the team in assists and steals, and he finished tied for second in rebounds and third in scoring. He had a season-high 19 points (with nine boards) against LeMoyne-Owen.

He played two years of junior college in Florida and California before joining the Golden Tigers as a junior. The team went 17-10 (14-5 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) and lost in the first round of the conference tournament.

Jen Falconer

Sport: basketball

High School: Cumberland Valley

College: Radford

What they’ve been up to: The former two-time PIAA champion with the Eagles concluded her collegiate career after five years (including a redshirt-freshman year), 130 starts and 515 career points.

The guard was never a prominent scorer, but she finished with a career-best 3.4 rebounds per game this season while starting in 28 games for the Highlanders. She finished with 3.5 points and two assists this season for a squad that went 17-12 (15-5 Big South Conference)