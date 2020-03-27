Catching Up With Notebook: Garret McHenry, Deshawn Millington solid in debut seasons with new teams

Garret McHenry
Sport: basketball
High School: Boiling Springs
College: Point Park University
What they’ve been up to: A junior with the Pioneers, McHenry moved from Butler County Community College for the 2018-19 season but missed a lot of the season through a knee injury.
He played in the final 19 games of this season, averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. His shot a solid 41% from the field and sank 29 from 3-point range.
His performance landed him with an All-River States Conference Second Team selection alongside teammate Sherron Schifino. He was also selected for the RSC scholar-athlete team.
The Pioneers finished their season with a 15-16 record and fell to Indiana University Kokomo in the quarterfinals of the RSC Championship.
Deshawn Millington
Sport: basketball
High School: Carlisle
College: Tuskegee
What they’ve been up to: The standout Thundering Herd scorer closed his first season in Division-II with an respectable all-around line. In 26 games (25 starts), the new Golden Tiger guard averaged 11.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Millington led the team in assists and steals, and he finished tied for second in rebounds and third in scoring. He had a season-high 19 points (with nine boards) against LeMoyne-Owen.
He played two years of junior college in Florida and California before joining the Golden Tigers as a junior. The team went 17-10 (14-5 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) and lost in the first round of the conference tournament.
Jen Falconer
Sport: basketball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Radford
What they’ve been up to: The former two-time PIAA champion with the Eagles concluded her collegiate career after five years (including a redshirt-freshman year), 130 starts and 515 career points.
The guard was never a prominent scorer, but she finished with a career-best 3.4 rebounds per game this season while starting in 28 games for the Highlanders. She finished with 3.5 points and two assists this season for a squad that went 17-12 (15-5 Big South Conference)
Falconer graduated from Radford with a 3.88 GPA and majored in marketing, earning Big South Academic All-Conference honors this season. The Highlanders did not get to compete in the conference championships, which were cancelled.
Morgan Baughman
Sport: basketball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Niagara
What they’ve been up to: The former three-time PIAA champ (who played with two other former Eagles in these capsules) had her most complete season with the Purple Eagles.
Baughman became a full-time starter over the last 10 games of Niagara's season (10-21, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), averaging a career-high 4.9 points and 3.5 assists this year. She had her best game of her career coming off the bench against Manhattan College, dropping 19 points and grabbing eight boards in a 68-65 loss. She made five 3's that night.
Baughman graduates as a two-time MAAC All-Academic Team honoree.
Katie Jekot
Sport: basketball
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: St. Joseph's
What they’ve been up to: Jekot continues to build an impressive resume with the Hawks. The redshirt-sophomore led the team in scoring (10.6), 3-pointers (44) and steals (39) while finishing second with 73 assists.
She was the only Hawk to start all 29 games this season, averaging 31.2 minutes for a squad that went 9-10 (3-13 Atlantic 10 Conference) and lost in the A-10 first round to Fordham. She had eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists that game.
Jekot scored a career-high 20 points and 11 boards in a December win over Sacred Heart. She's at 539 career points with two seasons of eligibility left.
