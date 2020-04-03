Catching Up With Notebook: Clayton Miller impressed for the Blue Hens; Matt Hager helped Muhlenberg stay undefeated

Madi Tare
Sport: lacrosse
High School: Trinity
College: Florida Southern
What they’ve been up to: The freshman with the Mocs had all the plaudits as a Shamrock, including Mid-Penn Commonwealth MVP, a three time-All Sentinel team player and two player of the year honors.
Unfortunately, she was only able to get nine games in with the season being cut short. Despite all nine appearances coming on from the bench, Tare scored six goals and two assists. Eleven of her 15 shots were on target and she also had three ground balls.
Her first goal came in an 18-6 win over Young Harris, scoring within the final two minutes of the first time to give the Mocs a 12-1 lead. She also scored a hat trick in a 19-7 win over Wingate.
The Mocs finished the season early with a 6-3 record, concluding in the middle of a streak of three wins.
Clayton Miller
Sport: lacrosse
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: University of Delaware
What they’ve been up to: Miller broke the 300 point mark as captain for the Eagles in his senior year, earning Mid-Penn MVP and was also All-Sentinel First Team in 2017 and All-Sentinel Player of the Year in 2018.
In his freshman year, he played in 15 games and started 13, scoring 13 goals and assisting six more. To contrast with this year, the Blue Hens had their season shortened to six games in which Miller started all six. He scored eight goals and assisted with 10 which, had him on track to eclipse his freshman record.
A highlight from this season includes a two-goal, one assist win over Maris 15-14.
The Blue Hens concluded their season at 4-2.
Matt Hager
Sport: lacrosse
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Muhlenberg
What they’ve been up to: The Muhls were undefeated before the season was postponed and the junior from Cumberland Valley is surely a part of the reason why.
Hager was named the Centennial Conference’s defensive player of the week March 10 after causing four turnovers and picking up six ground balls in the win over North Central, a team that’s been averaging 16 goals a game and was reduced to only six.
He’s up to 16 ground balls this season and nine caused turnovers. Compared to his last season where he led the team with 23 caused turnovers after 16 games, it’s clear that Hager was on a tear up to this point.
The Muhls went 5-0.
Connor Ball
Sport: lacrosse
High School: Cumberland Valley
College: Widener
What they’ve been up to: Connor joined fellow Eagle Josh Ferguson at Widener and had already improved his goal output before the season was put on hold.
He started all games so far this year, scoring six times in five games. He also assisted twice, which puts him at eight points this year. Compared to 21 points in 18 games last year, he was well on track to beat that this year.
The junior for the Pride found the back of the cage twice in their most recent game against Gettysburg, which was unfortunately their first loss of the season. It was also the second time he scored twice this season having managed that against Gwynedd Mercy in the first game of the season, where he also picked up an assist.
Widener finished the year 4-1.
Mark Mandak
Sport: lacrosse
High School: Trinity
College: Washington & Jefferson
What they’ve been up to: The former Shamrock is in his senior year with the Presidents and it already looks tough with only one win.
Mandak was still firing away, though, with five goals and six assists, despite only starting one game from the seven played so far. The highlight personally for him is the the hat trick he scored against Mountuni, which also included an assist
He was also featured in the Presidents' first victory against Marietta, scoring in the third quarter to push them into the lead for the first time in the game. Mandak also assisted the tying goal in the game just five minutes before the half.
Washington & Jefferson went 1-6 for the season.
