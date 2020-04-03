Catching Up With Notebook: Clayton Miller impressed for the Blue Hens; Matt Hager helped Muhlenberg stay undefeated

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madi Tare

Sport: lacrosse

High School: Trinity

College: Florida Southern

What they’ve been up to: The freshman with the Mocs had all the plaudits as a Shamrock, including Mid-Penn Commonwealth MVP, a three time-All Sentinel team player and two player of the year honors.

Unfortunately, she was only able to get nine games in with the season being cut short. Despite all nine appearances coming on from the bench, Tare scored six goals and two assists. Eleven of her 15 shots were on target and she also had three ground balls.

Her first goal came in an 18-6 win over Young Harris, scoring within the final two minutes of the first time to give the Mocs a 12-1 lead. She also scored a hat trick in a 19-7 win over Wingate.

The Mocs finished the season early with a 6-3 record, concluding in the middle of a streak of three wins.

Clayton Miller

Sport: lacrosse

High School: Cumberland Valley

College: University of Delaware