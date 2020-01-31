Catching Up With Notebook: Carlisle standout Deshawn Millington impressing at Tuskegee; St. Joe's Katie Jekot excelling

Deshawn Millington
Sport: men’s basketball
High school: Carlisle
College: Tuskegee University
What they’ve been up to: Finally out of the juco circuit, Millington is beginning to establish himself down south in Division II.
The junior guard has made an immediate impact with the Golden Tigers (11-7), starting in 17 games.
Before playing just 14 minutes with four points in a Jan. 25 loss to Lane College, Millington averaged 33 minutes, 16 points and six assists in Tuskegee's three previous contests. Arguably the best game of his season came in the win over LeMoyne-Owen College — 13 points, nine boards, eight assists and four steals. TU hosts Central State University on Saturday.
Millington is third on the team averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. He leads TU with 38 steals and 61 assists.
Katie Jekot
Sport: women’s basketball
High school: Cumberland Valley
College: St. Joseph's University
What they’ve been up to: Already a permanent fixture in just her second full season with the Hawks, Jekot continues to lead as a floor general.
The redshirt-sophomore, who missed her true freshman season with an ACL tear, is averaging 10.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
The former Eagles guard hasn't missed a game in the past two years since her injury delayed her college debut, making 45 starts to date in 51 games. Her scoring and assists average this season are all better than her rookie year when she was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.
After scoring 16 with three assists at La Salle, Jekot was held scoreless Thursday against George Washington. SJU (8-12) hosts Dayton on Sunday.
Sean Good
Sport: men’s basketball
High school: Trinity
College: Lafayette
What they’ve been up to: Good, the 6-foot-10 former Shamrocks 1,000-point scorer, has run into some struggles this season.
The sophomore forward started 14 of the last 15 games as a freshman, then opened this season with 10 straight starts. But he hasn't started since Dec. 22 (10 games) and has seen his minutes drop to single digits on average. He made an early impact on defense with 10 blocks in the first four games but has just two in the last four (23 on the year). Good is averaging .9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this season.
The chemical engineering major scored a career-high five points last season against Boston University.
Lafayette is currently 13-7 overall and plays again Saturday against American.
Josh Giardina
Sport: men’s basketball
High school: Cumberland Valley
College: Marymount
What they’ve been up to: As a junior, Giardina is getting his first crack at being a full-time starter.
In 19 games this season (all starts), Giardina is averaging 4.4 points — matching his total average from last season when he made 13 starts in 29 games with a good chunk of this season to go.
Through three seasons with the Saints, Giardina is averaging 3.8 points. Where the guard has made the most growth is as a playmaker; he's bumped his assists-per-game mark to 1.7 while his assist-to-turnover rate is a career-high 1.9. Giardina was named to the Atlantic East All-Academic team in 2019 and the CAC All-Academic Team in 2017.
The Saints ate 11-8 overall and back in action Saturday against Wesley.
Rylee Everett
Sport: women’s basketball
High school: Mechanicsburg
College: Florida College
What they’ve been up to: To say that Everett is shaking up the court at Florida College may be an understatement.
Just a freshman, Everett started the season with back-to-back 23-point games against Johnson University and Trinity College. She had two assists and four steals in her first game for the Falcons.
She is averaging 14.1 points per game and is 25-of-39 at the foul line. In 19 games, Everett has 49 treys, shooting almost 30% (28.2) from the arc. In her first season Everett is averaging 3.4 rebounds per game and has accumulated 44 assists (2.3 per game), 18 steals and two blocks.
Florida College is currently 9-10 overall and hits the court again Feb. 6 against Middle Georgia State University.