Catching Up With Notebook: Carlisle standout Deshawn Millington impressing at Tuskegee; St. Joe's Katie Jekot excelling

What they’ve been up to: Already a permanent fixture in just her second full season with the Hawks, Jekot continues to lead as a floor general.

The redshirt-sophomore, who missed her true freshman season with an ACL tear, is averaging 10.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The former Eagles guard hasn't missed a game in the past two years since her injury delayed her college debut, making 45 starts to date in 51 games. Her scoring and assists average this season are all better than her rookie year when she was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.

After scoring 16 with three assists at La Salle, Jekot was held scoreless Thursday against George Washington. SJU (8-12) hosts Dayton on Sunday.

Sean Good

Sport: men’s basketball

High school: Trinity

College: Lafayette

What they’ve been up to: Good, the 6-foot-10 former Shamrocks 1,000-point scorer, has run into some struggles this season.