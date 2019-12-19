Diamond Bragg
Sport: women's basketball
High school: Camp Hill
College: Wisconsin
What they’ve been up to: Although not through-the-roof numbers, Diamond Bragg has been impressing at Wisconsin.
The sophomore guard has put up 11 points with the Badgers so far this season, including a steal and averaging 1.4 points per game. She is 3-for-6 from the line and has a season high of six points in a win against Alabama State on Dec. 12.
The Camp Hill grad played 26 games for the Badgers last season and averaged 4.8 minutes per game. She chipped in 0.7 points per game, shot a career-high five points vs. Minnesota on Jan. 17, 2019 and tallied 0.7 rebounds per game.
Bragg recorded a career-high seven rebounds against Chicago State on Dec. 12, 2018 and chipped in 0.6 assists per game.
Rileigh Devine
Sport: women's basketball
High school: Red Land
College: Lock Haven
What they’ve been up to: Devine has been up to quite a lot since her departure from Red Land. The senior guard has put up exceptional numbers with Lock Haven, including 99 points this season alone.
And that total is just in eight games played this season.
Devine has a season-high 16 points in two games this season against Fairmont State on Nov. 8 and against Slippery Rock on Nov. 24. She has gone 27-of-71 from the line and has recorded 23 assists and 10 steals.
Last season, she set the Lock Haven all-time single season record with 70 3's, played in all 29 games and was second on the team averaging 12.2 points per game. She had 4.7 rebounds per game and shot 85% from the free throw line last season.
Marcus Hall
Sport: men's basketball
High school: Trinity
College: Juniata
What they’ve been up to: Hall started with just 49 points as a freshman and improved to a total of 85 so far this season as a junior.
The Trinity grad's biggest season so far came as a sophomore with a recorded 150 points and a total of 6.5 points per game. Hall is 122-for-232 from the line through three seasons and has played in 58 games through three seasons with Juniata.
As a sophomore, Hall appeared in 23 games and started in 13. He totaled 64 rebounds, tallied 11 steals and led the team in blocks with 13. As a freshman, Hall appeared in 27 games for the Eagles and tallied 49 points and 42 rebounds.
Through eight games this season, Hall is totaling 10.6 points per game and shooting 52.9% from the field.
Katie Jekot
Sport: women's basketball
High school: Cumberland Valley
College: St. Joseph's University
What they’ve been up to: As just a sophomore, Jekot is already racking up the statistics. In this season so far, Jekot has accumulated 97 points, 10 steals and 23 assists in nine games.
The Cumberland Valley grad had a season-high 20 points against Sacred Heart on Dec. 4, had a season-high 38 minutes against Auburn on Nov. 24 and had a season-high four treys on Dec. 4. Jekot is currently 20-for-22 from the field and is averaging 10.8 points per game so far.
Last season, Jekot was one of just two Hawks to play in all 31 games with 25 starts. She averaged 7.5 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game in 27.3 minutes per game last season, and dished out 1.7 assists per game. She also led the team last season in steals with 36.
Ethan Houston
Sport: men's basketball
High school: Carlisle
College: Bloomsburg
What they’ve been up to: So far, Houston has had a decent start in eight games with the Huskies, tallying 53 points and shooting 9-for-12 from the line.
The junior had a season-high 16 points against Cheyney on Dec. 2 and is averaging 6.6 points per game for Bloomsburg so far this season. Houston has 12 assists, seven blocks and three steals to go along with a shooting percentage of .463.
Houston tallied 86 points, six blocks, three steals and six assists. He averaged 4.5 points per game last year and shot 6-for-41 from the field. He appeared in 19 games for the Huskies last season, starting five of them, and averaged 3.4 rebounds per game.
Houston also added nine rebounds and a steal in the win against Cheyney on Dec. 2.