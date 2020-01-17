Catching Up With ... Boiling Springs grad Kyle Shoop, who's eyeing one last run at an NCAA championship with Lock Haven

Kyle Shoop has come a long way since entering Lock Haven University several years ago — and that includes more than what he has accomplished on the wrestling mat for the Bald Eagles.
Of course, as a grappler he’s done plenty of good things, much like he did during a stellar career at Boiling Springs High School.
In fact, 2018-19 was an unbelievable redshirt-junior campaign for Shoop, one in which he notched his 100th career win for the Bald Eagles. He also went on to finished seventh in the nation at the 2019 NCAA Division I championships, earning him All-American honors.
Shoop’s 15 tech falls at 133 pounds led the nation for the second straight season, and his 38 wins was among the top performers nationally.
“He adopted a style that was similar to high school in his tilts,” Lock Haven head coach Scott Moore said. “He realized that it was going to come down to him getting better on his feet. He was able to improve in all areas, which created a path to him becoming an All-American.”
That somewhat unique style has helped Shoop tremendously.
“Where he excels is the position he wrestles, which is top and his tilts, which allows for him to adjust and make transition,” Moore said. “For him to continue shows he has worked to perfect that tilt. He’s become so good on top I think there’s a certain intimidation for guys. His style of wrestling has opened other areas that has allowed him to become more effective.”
Not wrestling as much this season as he prepares for his final shot at a national title, Shoop still is off to a 12-4 start at 141 pounds and now has 120 career wins entering the week. He is poised to make a run during the upcoming national championships, March 19-21 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“I would say my collegiate career has been a building block,” he said. “The goal this year is to end as national champion, and if not, be an All-American.”
However, as Shoop will tell people, this brilliant college career wasn’t always in the cards.
Showing candor beyond his years, Shoop takes full responsibility for a relatively slow start to his career. While certainly not the first student-athlete that let loose being on their own for the first time, he quickly realized he would fall short of his goals that way.
“It was a change in mindset and attitude that propelled me forward,” he said. “I wanted to be in that college lifestyle. After that, I was like, ‘Dude, you have got to get over this.’ I let it happen, then caught myself.”
After competing as an independent as a freshman, Shoop was able to redshirt. He also learned that rebelling wasn’t getting him anywhere and embraced his upbringing, knowing he wouldn’t be where he is without his parents.
“My parents may have been strict, but I love them more than anything,” he said. “They’ve been so supportive.”
Shoop made incredible strides with the Bald Eagles as a redshirt freshman, going 38-17 and qualifying for nationals. The next season he finished 35-14, again reaching the national tournament.
Academically, Shoop’s grades jumped drastically as well.
“I was focused. Right at the transition period I put in a really good summer worth of work,” he said. “One thing I have taken a lot of pride in is going from not getting great grades freshmen year to making dean’s list. I just wanted to grow and prove to everyone I was not only here to wrestle, but for academics as well.”
That impressive turnaround caught Moore’s attention.
“What usually happens is you see young student-athletes start to play the blame game. He didn’t do that,” the coach said. “His first year he had some good wins, and he was very competitive. But you could tell his mind and goals weren’t as we expected as coaches, coming in as a three-time [top three finisher in the PIAA championships in high school].
“He had a change in mindset, and we saw that turnaround. He is not much of a follower and is a leader. He had an idea of what his goals were and was able to separate himself and create his own niche.
“There’s a transition process to college. Ultimately, he’s a competitor. He was too strong-willed and too determined to let those obstacles get in the way.”
Shoop won more than 160 matches at Boiling Springs. He was also a three-time PIAA place winner at Boiling Springs, including state runner-up as a junior and a member of the Bubblers PIAA championship team.
Although he may have had some growing pains at the next level, those are long gone and Shoop is ready for the future, starting with the 11 final weigh-ins of his college career.
“I’ve been pretty blessed to stay healthy throughout most of the seasons,” he said. “Right now, I am 22 years old getting ready for final tournament, my body feels great and I feel I am where I need to be.”
He is even looking ahead to a possible career in coaching. He wants kids to learn from his experiences — all of them.
“I want to set a positive example and be one of those guys they look up to,” he said. “I personally plan on living wrestling throughout my life. This isn’t a get out of college and am done.
“I really want my legacy to be doing as well as I can at nationals, then giving back to the sport as much as possible.”
“That’s one of the most important factors of the student-athlete and that is prepare for after wrestling,” Moore said. “I think he would be a great coach. He’s very vocal and has done a great job teaching camps. I think he is going to able to connect with young wrestlers and be able to recruit. If he puts his mind to it, he will be successful as a coach.”
Why not? After all, Shoop has shown everyone what he can do when he puts his mind to it.