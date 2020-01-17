Catching Up With ... Boiling Springs grad Kyle Shoop, who's eyeing one last run at an NCAA championship with Lock Haven

Shoop won more than 160 matches at Boiling Springs. He was also a three-time PIAA place winner at Boiling Springs, including state runner-up as a junior and a member of the Bubblers PIAA championship team.

Although he may have had some growing pains at the next level, those are long gone and Shoop is ready for the future, starting with the 11 final weigh-ins of his college career.

“I’ve been pretty blessed to stay healthy throughout most of the seasons,” he said. “Right now, I am 22 years old getting ready for final tournament, my body feels great and I feel I am where I need to be.”

He is even looking ahead to a possible career in coaching. He wants kids to learn from his experiences — all of them.

“I want to set a positive example and be one of those guys they look up to,” he said. “I personally plan on living wrestling throughout my life. This isn’t a get out of college and am done.

“I really want my legacy to be doing as well as I can at nationals, then giving back to the sport as much as possible.”