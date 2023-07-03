Shane Sellar re-signed with the Reading Royals for the 2023-24 season, the ECHL club announced Friday.

The 6-foot, 3-inch forward, who grew up in Carlisle, played 70 games with Reading in the 2022-23 season, his first full professional campaign. Sellar netted 18 goals and added 21 assists with an even plus/minus rating. His nine power play goals led the team.

In 11 playoff games, he registered three points (one goal, two assists) and was a plus-3 for the Royals, who defeated the Maine Mariners in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs before losing to Newfoundland in five games in the North Division Finals.

"Shane was a big part of our group last season, and we’re excited to have him back for [2023-24],” Reading head coach James Henry said in a press release. “He contributed in all situations for the Royals, and we expect the same for the upcoming year. We look for Shane to take a step forward as a part of our leadership group for the Royals."

Sellar became the second player to re-sign with Reading in the offseason, joining forward Brendan Hoffman, who signed on June 23.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to come back to Reading next year," Sellar said in the press release. "Reading is a first class organization with a passionate fan base. I’m excited to get back and build on the season we had last year."

Sellar joined the Royals at the end of the 2021-22 season after finishing his college career. He played two seasons with Rensselaer Polytech Institute and two seasons at Dartmouth.

