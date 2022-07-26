 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

Carlisle's John Peters tied for 12th heading into PA Amateur's final round

  • Updated
John Peters Headshot

John Peters

 Sentinel File

Carlisle’s John Peters shot 1-under par 69 Tuesday to make the cut and sit in a tie for 12th place through two rounds of the Pennsylvania Amateur Championship at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown.

Cumberland Valley grad Brady Davidson, who shot 4-over par 74 Tuesday, and Trinity grad James Ulsh, who carded a 14-over 84, missed the cut with two-round totals of 154 and 162, respectively.

Peters, the defending Pennsylvania Amateur champion, bogeyed the fifth hole Tuesday and eagled the par-4 15th hole to finish in a tie for 12th place with eight other competitors. Oakmont Country Club’s Nathan Piatt and Country Club of York’s Rij Patel shared the lead through two rounds with two-day totals of 137.

Peters is scheduled to start the third round at 9 a.m.

