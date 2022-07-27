Carlisle's John Peters embraces pressure, ties for fourth at 109th Pennsylvania Amateur

Carlisle graduate John Peters embraced the position of defending champion.

Peters completed his three-day Pennsylvania Amateur Championship performance Wednesday at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown, shooting a 2-under par 68 third round to finish 1-over par 211 total to finish in a tie for fourth place.

Prior to the 2-under par 68, Peters shot a 4-over par 74 in Monday's opening round and a 1-under par 69 Tuesday. St. Clair Country Club’s Neal Shipley won the 109th amateur tournament at 2-under par 208. Peters, who finished his freshman year at Duke in the spring, won last year's tournament in dramatic fashion at Merion Golf Club.

“I really liked the position of coming back as the defending champion,” Peters said via phone Wednesday afternoon, “especially after all the excitement that came after Merion last year, so I felt like I embraced that really well. And at times it can be difficult to manage that kind of expectation on yourself, and I feel like I did a great job with that this week.

“I just tried to go out and play my game and play Llanerch the best I could and just take this tournament one shot at a time. I knew that repeating would be difficult given the strength of the field this week and so I just wanted to put together a solid tournament and see where I finished out.”

Peters second day in red numbers came with an excellent back-nine finish Wednesday. The 2020 Thundering Herd alumnus rolled in birdies on Holes 15 and 17 after firing an even par front with another pair of birdies and two bogeys.

Tuesday Peters used an eagle on Hole 15 in addition to a bogey on the third hole to shoot his 1-under par 69. Monday was Peters’ roughest day on the links — he dealt with a one hour, 35-minute weather delay as part of the afternoon tee sheet — where he carded four bogeys and one triple bogey. He helped limit the damage with three birdies.

“Really, I felt like I didn't play that bad,” Peters said of his first round. “I really could have scraped around and shot 1- or 2-over pretty easily, or without a great difference in my game, but I took a triple on Hole 8 that first round and the horn blew pretty much immediately after. … I just tried really hard the rest of the day to get back into a rhythm, still struggled a little bit, but as seen by the last two rounds, I really figured it out.”

Peters hoisted last year’s PA Amateur trophy after firing a three-day 210. The rising sophomore at Duke clinched the tournament by holing out from 193 yards for eagle on the 18th hole at Merion.

“It proves that I feel like I'm one of the best guys in the state, and I think that this week's finish added support to that,” Peters said. “I didn't have my best stuff one of the days, but I felt like I won the weekend. I won the last two rounds of the tournament, and I'm really pleased with that.

“It's always challenging to get out of the gates whenever there could be a variety of conditions from the weather forecast, to me managing my own expectations, and all in all, that's going to help me to grow and be better in the next event and the next time that happens.”