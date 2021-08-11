Carlisle's Jacob Schrom to compete in Paralympic Games

Carlisle’s Jacob Schrom was named to the 2020 U.S. Paralympic team roster last week, punching his ticket to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games scheduled to begin with an Opening Ceremony Aug. 24.

Schrom, the lone U.S. representative on the 240-member roster in the powerlifting discipline, is set to compete in the event Aug. 26.

The 33-year-old-Schrom, a right above-knee amputee, has lifted his way through a busy 2021 schedule, earning bronze at the Manchester Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester, England, in March and finishing fifth at the Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup in June.

He previously won gold at the 2015 Americas Open Championship.

Schrom graduated from Boiling Springs in 2006 and Penn State University in 2011, where he started training through the Ability Athletics Program and founded the Nittany Valley Amputee Support Group. He is one of 105 athletes on the U.S. roster making a Paralympics debut.

Para powererlifting was introduced as a Paralympic sport in the 1984 Paralympic Games. Nigeria topped the medal table at London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

