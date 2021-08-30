Carlisle's Jacob Schrom finishes 6th in Paralympics powerlifting event

Carlisle’s Jacob Schrom, making his Paralympic debut, finished sixth in the men’s 107kg powerlifting event Monday at the Tokyo International Forum.

The 33-year-old Boiling Springs and Penn State graduate hoisted a top lift of 218 kilograms (about 480 pounds). He opened with a lift of 215kg and failed to clear 221kg.

“To be a Paralympian is awesome,” said Schrom, a right above-knee amputee, in a press release. “To be top-six was my goal. There are a lot of big dogs in my weight class, so to meet my goal there, I feel really good. Great venue, great competition, lots of nerves, but a really awesome experience.”

Mongolia’s Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar lifted 245kg to claim gold. Malaysia’s Yee Khie Mas Jong took silver (237kg) and Iran’s Saman Razi mined bronze (231)kg).

“Hopefully, a lot of people can relate to the same desire to strive to win,” Schrom, who plans to take time off after the competition, said in the press release. “We just do it with some disabilities. It’s awesome.”

