 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle's Jacob Schrom finishes 6th in Paralympics powerlifting event
0 Comments
alert
Paralympics

Carlisle's Jacob Schrom finishes 6th in Paralympics powerlifting event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paralympic Games logo

Activists have welcomed the progress made on accessibility and inclusion issues but warn that there is still a long way to go in changing attitudes towards disabled people in Japan.

Carlisle’s Jacob Schrom, making his Paralympic debut, finished sixth in the men’s 107kg powerlifting event Monday at the Tokyo International Forum.

The 33-year-old Boiling Springs and Penn State graduate hoisted a top lift of 218 kilograms (about 480 pounds). He opened with a lift of 215kg and failed to clear 221kg.

“To be a Paralympian is awesome,” said Schrom, a right above-knee amputee, in a press release. “To be top-six was my goal. There are a lot of big dogs in my weight class, so to meet my goal there, I feel really good. Great venue, great competition, lots of nerves, but a really awesome experience.”

Mongolia’s Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar lifted 245kg to claim gold. Malaysia’s Yee Khie Mas Jong took silver (237kg) and Iran’s Saman Razi mined bronze (231)kg).

Carlisle's Jacob Schrom to compete in Paralympic Games

“Hopefully, a lot of people can relate to the same desire to strive to win,” Schrom, who plans to take time off after the competition, said in the press release. “We just do it with some disabilities. It’s awesome.”

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlisle warms up for 2021 season opener

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News