Carlisle Summer League basketball season culminates with Frank Petre Championship Saturday

For six sun-soaked hours Saturday, a passion for basketball and a sense of community drew hundreds of players, parents, coaches and spectators to Memorial Park for the dramatic conclusion of the Carlisle Summer League basketball season.

Sidelined by two years of COVID-19 concerns, the league returned with a roar in June and culminated with Frank Petre Championship Saturday, which included triple feature of games for the 10u, 12u and 14u titles, as well as a pair of scrimmages featuring Carlisle High School varsity players. The event honored the basketball community’s past, spotlighted its present and welcomed its future on a court accented by the smell of grilled food and the sounds of the day’s playlist pumping out from a pair of courtside speakers.

“It’s about responsibility to the park and your community,” said Jordan Stasyszyn, the league’s co-executive director. “ It’s about having fun and building relationships way past this summer. I think this year’s league, and you see it today, being here, is sort of the epitome of all of that coming together. Kids respect the park. The community members respect having us in the park, and I think it sort of ties together a lot of people from different areas of town coming together just for a fun, enjoyable day. And the games have been really competitive, too. You had the game-winner, the buzzer beater. You couldn’t ask for more.”

‘Shot of the summer’

The buzzer beater gave Three Pines a 38-37 victory over Unleashed Potential in 12u championship game. Roth collected a rebound from a missed free throw at the other end of the court, drove along the right side and banked in a wing 3-pointer to give top-seeded Three Pines the win on what co-executive director Tim Atkinson called “the shot of the summer.”

“There were five seconds left when I went up the court,” said Roth, who finished with 15 points. “And then I heard, ‘three,’ and I shot it. I didn’t think it was going to go in, but it did.”

Unleashed Potential, paced by Sam Thumma’s game-high 18 points, had led up until those final seconds.

Saturday’s other champions – Partnership for Better Health 10u and Three Pines 14u – took less dramatic paths to their respective titles. Partnership held off C-Luv Thrift 29-19 for the 10u title behind 17 points from John Samuelsen. In the final game of the day, Kolbin Heberlig’s outside shooting helped Three Pines pull away from C-Luv Thrift for a 48-33 victory.

Honoring Petre

Throughout the morning and afternoon, Summer League leaders honored the late Frank Petre, an athlete and former teacher at Carlisle High School who died in January. They dubbed the event “Frank Petre Championship Saturday.” His widow, Ann Petre, offered remarks about her husband in between the games while their son, Four – a former Summer League player – handed out medals to the finalists in each age group.

“A lot of the kids that are here, probably your parents and your grandparents know Frank very well,” Ann told the crowd, “because he ran the playground program for the rec center. Memorial Park had a very special place in Frnak’s heart.”

Throughout the Summer League season, Petre’s name served as a literal backdrop on a banner hung behind one of the Memorial Park baskets.

“He wanted to see kids compete and get after it and reach their highest forms of potential,” Atkinson said. “ So honoring him with those principles that he had was a huge, huge meaningful thing for me and Jordan to do that. It’s our way to remember him going forward. We don’t want anybody to forget about what he provided for our community, and we want kids who maybe didn’t know who he was to have that education so they understand what they’re playing for, a little bit, when they shot up to the park. It’s more than just them. It’s about Frank. It’s about Billy Owens and everyone who’s been on this court before.”

Herd on hand

Some of the Summer League alumni returned to the Memorial Park court as varsity players at Carlisle, who competed in games between the youth-level championships.

“This is the atmosphere I grew up in,” said Kelsey Stasyszyn, the Thundering Herd’s head girls coach. “Memorial Park is very symbolic for me. It represents a lot in Carlisle, and it’s given a lot of kids an opportunity to touch a basketball at a young age.”

Stasyszyn’s Green team defeated the White team 21-20 in the girls showcase. Desi White helped Team Green and led all scorers with 13 points.

In the boys’ game, the Green team, anchored by Jeremiah Snyder’s 13 points, defeated the White team, 32-25. Sophomore Luke Fisher ended the game with a shot that helped Green reach the Billy Owens target score of 32 points.

“It’s celebration,” Atkinson said. “It’s bringing the community together, and it’s putting aside all of our differences so we can support the kids of our community.”