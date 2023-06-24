Carlisle native Rick Burkholder, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance, has been inducted into the 2023 class of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame.

Burkholder was one of six inductees honored in a ceremony Thursday.

“It has been quite the week for receiving new jewelry. I am blessed and so grateful,” Burkholder tweeted Friday.

Burkholder has been the recipient of two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs, in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers, and Super Bowl LVII, a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s also a member of the Pennsylvania Athletic Training Hall of Fame and has been honored with the NATA’s Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award and President’s Award.

Burkholder is approaching his 31st season in the NFL. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers training staff in 1994 before taking on his first head athletic trainer position in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid. When Reid departed Philadelphia following the 2012 season, Burkholder made the move to Kansas City with the head coach.

Burkholder is a distinguished alumnus of Carlisle High School.