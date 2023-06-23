With four seconds left in the fourth quarter, nobody thought Howie Rankine Jr. — who was passed the ball at the far free-throw line — could get far enough up the court to sink a game-winning shot.

Yet a few seconds later, the crowd at Susquehanna’s O.W. Houts Gymnasium erupted, celebrating the 2019 Carlisle graduate’s buzzer-beating miracle make.

How did he do it?

After obtaining the ball on the right side of the court, Rankine used a behind-the-back dribble move to get around one defender, then sprinted up the court, finishing just a few feet behind the three-point arc on the left side. From there, he separated himself just enough to put up a desperation heave with his left hand.

"That (shot) was one for the books, to say the least,” Rankine said. “I truly didn’t even expect it to go in. It just seemed like one of those days where nothing can go wrong.”

Rankine finished the contest with 24 points, leading Susquehanna to a 73-71 win over conference opponent Drew. The win was the first of the River Hawk’s five-game undefeated streak to end the regular season, which secured the regular-season Landmark Conference championship title.

The rising star

Rankine finished second in scoring among Sentinel-area players (17.2 points per game) during his senior campaign for the Thundering Herd. He was named to the 2018-19 All-Sentinel First Team and earned Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division First Team honors.

The Herd were 9-13 in his senior year. He linked that to a lack of recruiting interest from larger programs.

"I didn’t hear much at all coming out of high school,” he said. “I just kind of got lucky with getting an opportunity at Susquehanna. I went on a visit and that was kind of all she wrote.”

Rankine said that one of his prep assistant coaches helped connect him with longtime Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek.

"His versatility and instincts really impressed me," said Marcinek, who is going into his 36th season at SU.

Rankine had an incredible third season at Susquehanna, averaging 17.1 points, 3.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest while leading the River Hawks to the best regular-season record in the Landmark Conference. He also set the all-time single-season conference steal record of 40.

He picked up a laundry list of awards in the process — All-Landmark First Team and Defensive Player of the Year, All-NABC District 5 Second Team, All-City of Basketball Love Second Team, along with being named Susquehanna’s top male student-athlete.

"His senior year was as good as anybody I've ever had," Marcinek said. "His performance in the clutch was as clutch as anybody I've ever coached."

Rankine wasn’t always a star in Selinsgrove. He tallied just 87 minutes in 16 games during his first year on campus.

"Anybody who’s played the sport will tell you it’s hard not really being given the chance to do something you believe and know you’re capable of,” he said.

Instead of jumping into the transfer portal, a major part of the current college landscape, he stuck it out in Selinsgrove.

“I saw the bigger picture,” he said. “It wasn’t just about me. I was there to win championships, and I saw the potential that we all had.”

His sophomore season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in all of SU’s 29 games his junior year, starting in eight while averaging nine points per contest.

Heading into his third year, Susquehanna had lost seven of their top eight scorers from the previous years. Some moved on to other programs, while the rest ran out of eligibility and graduated. Rankine was the only one left.

"It was kind of evident that there wasn’t a lot of upperclassmen that were left over with any type of court experience,” he said.

Rankine, left as the number one option, reached new heights, leading a young River Hawk team to success. He was one of two upperclassmen that averaged more than 15 minutes per game for SU. His leadership was key, Marcinek said.

"He really set a great example and allowed the freshmen to follow his lead," Marcinek said.

Rankine said he enjoyed the leadership role, which gave him a chance to help the next generation of players.

“A new perspective is never a bad thing,” he said. “I love being able to share my knowledge with others.”

What's next?

The River Hawks dropped a 58-56 heartbreaker to rival Juniata in the conference semifinals to end their 2022-23 season.

“We felt like we were prepared for that game,” Rankine said. “They played us harder than any other team the entire duration of the basketball season. ... It’s always very humbling to know that you’re really not as good as you think you are.”

In May, he graduated from SU with a degree in ecology and holds one more year of athletic eligibility. He had the option to return to SU, but the school doesn't offer graduate programs.

“If we had some graduate programs, it would make it easier for us,” Marcinek said following the season-ending loss. “That’s a little challenge for us.”

Two previous River Hawks — Danny Frauenheim (Case Western Reserve) and Dominic Dunn (Widener) — became grad transfers prior to the 2022-23 season.

Rankine will join them in the transfer portal.

"I wish I could (return),” he said. “Given the circumstances of my degree, it’s just not ideal for me to return.”

"You don't replace guys like (Howie)," Marcinek said. "Somebody else will play his position, but they won't play it like Howie did. They won't bring the things Howie did to our program."

As of Friday, Rankine does not have any scholarship offers to a Division I or II program. He said he will most likely transfer to a Division III program that is closer to home with a strong graduate program.

"My first goal would just be to compete at the highest level and bring home another championship,” he said. “Individually, I’d like to at least replicate a little bit of what I did last season.”

After he finishes his master’s degree, Rankine hopes to continue his basketball career by playing professionally overseas. After basketball, he has aspirations of becoming an athletic director or managing a zoo.

Another familiar face

Despite Rankine’s departure, there will be a Sentinel-area player on Susquehanna’s roster for the upcoming season — 2022 Shippensburg graduate Jayden Statum.

Statum is well represented in Shippensburg’s record books. He's the program’s all-time leader in points, assists and steals. He led the Greyhounds to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals in his senior campaign, averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 assists per game along the way. He was also named the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Statum was receiving recruiting interest from Division II level schools such as California University of Pennsylvania and Shippensburg, but most of that interest died down following a torn rotator cuff injury prior to his senior season. The injury was bad enough that Statum usually skipped practices to save himself for games.

"It was like a quarterback in the NFL," Statum said of his senior-year practices. "You don't touch the guy with the red jersey on."

Due to his injury, Statum spent last season playing at the highly competitive Scotland Campus college-prep school near Chambersburg, which recently closed down due to several of the school’s buildings being deemed unsafe.

At Scotland, Statum played with fellow Susquehanna recruit Bilal Mohamed, who is originally from Egypt. He also played with several players who are committed to Division I programs.

"They've got some good competition," Statum said. "It was the most competitive open gyms that I've been to in my life."

Statum settled on Susquehanna, something he attributed to Marcinek's interest in him.

"Coach Marcinek is an awesome guy," Statum said. "He was texting me every single day until I came up for a visit."

"We recruited Jayden because we think he's really good," Marcinek said. "My expectations for Jayden are very high."

Statum and Rankine are good friends, having met while playing pickup basketball together during the summer.

“Game recognizes game," Rankine said. "I’m glad that he found his way to Susquehanna, and I’ve got a good feeling his career might end up like mine did.”

Rankine played a role in Statum's recruiting.

"On my second visit, Marcinek dropped us off with Howie and he gave me and my mom a tour," Statum said. "Howie wasn't the reason why I came (to Susquehanna), but I definitely reached out to (Howie) as much as I reached out to Marcinek."

In the upcoming season, Statum will look to complete the goal that Rankine had — bringing a Landmark conference title back to Selinsgrove.

"I feel like my freshman class this year is very talented," Statum said. "So I'm really excited."

Close Photos: Carlisle boys basketball defeats Altoona 51-40 on Senior Night Julian Christopher's 16 points paced Carlisle to a key Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Altoona.