Carlisle grad John Peters shoots 4-over par to lead local band in first round of PA Amateur

Defending champion John Peters shot a 4-over par 74 Monday in the first round of the Pennsylvania Amateur Championship at Llanerch Country Club in Havertown, setting the pace for the local golfers.

Peters, a 2021 Carlisle graduate, was joined in the field by Trinity alumnus James Ulsh and Cumberland Valley alumni Brady Davidson and Campbell Wolf. Ulsh placed second among local band, firing an 8-over 78 while Davidson carded a 10-over par 80. Wolf withdrew from the tournament.

Briarwood Golf Club’s Chris Baloga took a one-stroke lead on St. Clair Country Club’s Neal Shipley at 3-under par through the first round. Several golfers endured a one-hour 35-minute delay Monday afternoon after thunderstorms rolled into the area.

Peters’ 4-over par showing Monday included four bogeys, three birdies and one triple bogey. Ulsh, on the other hand, carried a 1-over par round through 14 holes before carding two double bogeys and a triple in three of his final four holes. He made birdie on the par-4 15th.

Davidson, who recently comes off a tied-fifth finish at the PA Boys Junior Amateur at Hershey Country Club’s East Course last month, recorded five bogeys, one double and one triple in his opening-round performance.

Here are the second-round tee times for Peters, Ulsh and Davidson Tuesday:

John Peters: 8:20 a.m., Hole 10

James Ulsh: 9:10 a.m., Hole 1

Brady Davidson: 7:30 a.m., Hole 10