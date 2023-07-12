Sentinel Staff
Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson and Emily McAninch finished their individual prep careers in the state championship tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Carlisle alumnus John Peters closed the deficit to 1-down through 15 holes at Wednesday's 20th Annual R. Jay Siegel Match Play event at West Shore Country Club, but opponent Karl Frisk matched Peters’ last three holes to hold on for the title.
Frisk, representing Out Door Country Club, shot a 67 to Peters’ 69. After the Thundering Herd grad went 2-up through two holes in the championship match, Frisk responded with four straight wins and corralled a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. Frisk expanded his lead to as much as three holes.
Peters made a valiant comeback attempt, winning holes 11, 13 and 15 to slice Frisk’s advantage to one. But after carrying a three-hole lead through 10 and collecting insurance on the 14th, Frisk thwarted Peters’ late push.
Peters won his morning semifinal to reach the championship round, defeating Harrisburg Country Club’s Benjamin Smith 4 & 3. Peters raced to a three-hole lead through five and padded his advantage on the back nine with wins on holes 10, 14 and 15. Smith won holes 6 and 11.
Cumberland Valley grad Brady Davidson played in the other semifinal opposite Frisk, dropping a 5 & 4 decision. He won holes 1, 10 and 12. Frisk pulled away on the front nine, going 4-up in a six-hole stretch.
Photos: 2022 PIAA Golf Championships in State College
PIAA Golf 1.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress warms up before teeing off on hole #10 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 2.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress tees off on hole #10 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 3.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress walks to the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 4.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress prepares to chip up to the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 5.JPG
Anthony Depietress putts on the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 6.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham prepares to tee off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 7.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham prepares to tee off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 8.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham tees off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 9.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham lines up her putt on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 10.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon tees off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 11.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon hits a fairway shot on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 12.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon putts on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 13.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein walks to the #8 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 14.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein putts on the #8 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 15.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein tees off on #9 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 16.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton walks to the #6 green in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 17.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton tees off on #7 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 18.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton chips up to the #7 green in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
