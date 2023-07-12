Carlisle alumnus John Peters closed the deficit to 1-down through 15 holes at Wednesday's 20th Annual R. Jay Siegel Match Play event at West Shore Country Club, but opponent Karl Frisk matched Peters’ last three holes to hold on for the title.

Frisk, representing Out Door Country Club, shot a 67 to Peters’ 69. After the Thundering Herd grad went 2-up through two holes in the championship match, Frisk responded with four straight wins and corralled a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. Frisk expanded his lead to as much as three holes.

Peters made a valiant comeback attempt, winning holes 11, 13 and 15 to slice Frisk’s advantage to one. But after carrying a three-hole lead through 10 and collecting insurance on the 14th, Frisk thwarted Peters’ late push.

Peters won his morning semifinal to reach the championship round, defeating Harrisburg Country Club’s Benjamin Smith 4 & 3. Peters raced to a three-hole lead through five and padded his advantage on the back nine with wins on holes 10, 14 and 15. Smith won holes 6 and 11.

Cumberland Valley grad Brady Davidson played in the other semifinal opposite Frisk, dropping a 5 & 4 decision. He won holes 1, 10 and 12. Frisk pulled away on the front nine, going 4-up in a six-hole stretch.

