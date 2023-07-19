Rob Kole set off with the mission to promote volleyball in central Pennsylvania and financially support scholastic programs in the area.

He’ll see that mission bear fruit this weekend.

Carlisle Crush, the area’s first outdoor grass volleyball tournament, is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Rockledge Athletic Fields with 170 teams expected to participate. Carlisle YMCA and Cut Shot Volleyball helped make the dream a reality.

“As I look back on this and kind of reflect on where we started, and where we went with this, and what I put in front of the committee,” Kole said, “right away in the first meeting, I said, ‘Look, guys, here’s what our vision is.’ Our vision is to grow volleyball into a mainstream sport, and that’s hard to do. But our mission simply would be to organize a large-scale, first-class annual volleyball tournament, and I think we’re going to check that box.”

Kole, the tournament’s committee chair, began mulling the idea for a grass volleyball tournament last year after drawing inspiration from the Pottstown Rumble, regarded as the largest grass volleyball event in Pennsylvania. Kole encountered Cut Shot’s Jeramy Rider at a tournament and presented the idea.

Rider expressed interest, and after discussions in February and March, agreed to be the Carlisle Crush tournament director. The Carlisle YMCA then stepped in as host, and Kole assembled a committee that shared the same vision.

“We kicked it off in April and here we are,” Kole said. “We’re (less than) a week away … so I think we really are going to hit the ground running on this.”

With 170 teams registered, the tournament will be separated into divisions and broken down into pools. Regardless of pool size, teams within the same pool will play each another once. The top two from each advance to the playoffs until a division champion is crowned.

Divisions span the youth, adult and masters levels. There will also be mens and womens doubles and triples, junior boys and girls doubles, gender blind quads, and parent and child doubles.

Tournament play is expected to begin at 9 a.m. each day.

“When we talk about growing the game, I think there is a push on the youth component of that,” Kole said. “But what I’ve personally witnessed … is that the sport is being played by people of all ages. So you see youth teams out there, juniors playing at age 14, 16. You see kids in their 20s and 30s. You see older people playing into their 40s and 50s.”

Outside of tournament play, Kole said Carlisle Crush will feature a center court, a serving competition, music and food trucks. Center court, bearing the Crush logo on its midline, will serve as a gathering place for tournament goers. Meanwhile, the serving competition will take place on a side court with prizes including volleyballs, T-shirts, water bottles and coolers awarded to players whose serve lands on an object on the opposite side of the net.

Cumberland Valley graduate and professional beach volleyball player Andrew Dentler will also host a clinic Friday afternoon for athletes of all ages.

“We thought that would also add a little bit of fun to the whole atmosphere,” Kole said. “And our vision, as it gets bigger, maybe we can have cornhole going and other kinds of backyard-type games so that people look at this more as a volleyball festival instead of just a volleyball event.”

All proceeds benefit local high school programs, including the Carlisle boys and girls, the Big Spring girls and the Boiling Springs girls. Kole said the majority of the tournament’s funding comes from registration fees and sponsorships from a list of local businesses.

Carlisle head boys coach Drew Kalbach, who serves on the committee and is volunteering at the tournament, said Carlisle Crush can impact his program, and many others, in a multitude of ways.

“It’s a great opportunity to grow the game, grow awareness of the area and hopefully pique some interest for people of all ages,” Kalbach said. “Not just thinking about the high school age alone or even middle school, but for kids even younger and for adults, too. I think the heart and spirit of this event is really to get some excitement around the sport of volleyball.”

Kalbach hopes many recognize Carlisle Crush goes beyond the Xs and Os of volleyball.

“I think for me, this takes volleyball into a whole different realm, more as a community wide thing,” Kalbach said. “So rather than it being more narrow focused on just the Carlisle High School boys volleyball team, this is focused on the entire community and surrounding communities. And so for me, that was really important that it kind of merges two things that I feel passionate about, which is volleyball but then also the community that we’re privileged to live in.

“Ultimately, it’s about building relationships, about building community, things that you can take with you the rest of your life,” he said. “I hope they gain that perspective.”

