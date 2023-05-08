One win and three losses were just numbers to the Carlisle boys lacrosse team.

Of course, it wasn’t the start to the season the Herd eyed. But with 13 games left on the schedule, they refused to hit the panic button.

Perseverance and confidence washed over Carlisle’s turf field Monday when the Herd pummeled Central Dauphin East in a 19-1 victory. Carlisle placed the exclamation point on an undefeated Commonwealth Division slate and captured its first league title since 2014. Nine players scored a goal for the Herd — led by Isaac Beals and Brayden Burge’s four scores each — and senior Matt Serafin recorded his 200th career point on an assist in the second quarter.

“We weren't willing to let a 1-3 record get in the way and get us down,” Burge said. “We were willing to fight back and get to where we are now.”

From the players to head coach Robert Mundell, the Herd identified several factors in the team’s resurgence. Face-off get off specialist Layton Schmick was absent at the beginning of the season due to wrestling commitments, and Carlisle’s defense was yet in full form. Confidence was another setback, an area the Herd have no shortage of now.

With the all components coming together, Carlisle rolled out 11 straight wins, including Monday’s triumph. A 10-9 overtime victory against State College April 4 is viewed as the turning point.

“We've been in some tough battles,” Mundell said. “The State College game really made these guys believe in themselves and in what they can do. I don't know (who) asked me but, ‘(Was the State College game) a turning point in the season?’ And at the time, I was like, ‘Whatever. We're just glad we won.’ But in hindsight, it kind of was.”

Monday’s contest was a reflection of Carlisle’s attack and defense feeding off each other's momentum. The Herd (13-3, 6-0) spotted four goals in the first quarter and exploded for 10 in the second to build a 14-0 halftime lead, inducing a running clock in the second half.

On the defensive end, Carlisle scooped 18 first-half grounds balls on its way to 37 total. CD East (3-13, 1-5) rarely held possession, and when it did, a Herd stick pried away the ball. The Panthers tallied six shots on goal and netted their only score as the fourth-quarter horn sounded.

“We've only been getting better and better,” Burge said.

While Beals and Burge set the tone offensively, the Herd turned to another collection of players to find the back of the net. To accompany three assists, Serafin pumped in a hat trick while Schmick and Matt Balas unloaded a pair each. Parker Smith, Caleb Plank, Ezeekai Thomas and Demetrios Touloumes also had their grip on one goal.

“Our motto coming into this game today was everyone's got to eat,” Serafin said. “So we started sharing the love — towards the end, especially. But we weren’t purposely trying to make everyone score. It's just everyone has the ability to score which I think is really fundamental to some of our wins this year.”

After a regular-season finale with Bishop McDevitt Wednesday, Carlisle rematches with Trinity — the Shamrocks downed the Herd 18-6 March 24 — in the Mid-Penn championship at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field May 18.

The Herd have their first chance at conference gold since 2013.

“We have a shot at some things that we've been wanting for a long time,” Mundell said. “I understand the legacy that we have and what's in front of us. We're not taking it lightly. We’re not looking ahead. But at the same time, it's reality. We have to realize what's at stake and the opportunity that we have.

“I've told everybody, we need to seize the opportunity.”

Photos: Carlisle boys lacrosse cruises past CD East for Commonwealth crown