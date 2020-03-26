Carlisle Barracks Golf Course remains open but is restricted to military personnel, select others amid coronavirus pandemic

The Carlisle Barracks Golf Course remains one of the few sports facilities still open in Pennsylvania following Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate to close all non-life-sustaining businesses for two weeks.

But use of the course is restricted to eligible MWR patrons, barracks leadership decided Thursday. That includes members of the military, national guard and reserve, their families, military retirees and Department of Defense civilian employees. The general public is temporarily restricted from the golf course as the barracks takes steps to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

During a virtual town hall posted on the barrack's Facebook page Wednesday morning, U.S. Army War College Commandant Maj. Gen. John Kem said leadership at the barracks determined the golf course can remain open.

That could change at any time, Kem said during the town hall, but he said he feels golfing is still as safe as walking, running and hiking, physical activities that are not discouraged by medical professionals as long as participants maintain safe social distancing.

"We review every day whether the golf course should remain open or closed," Kem said.