Local Baseball

Carlisle area 13u Renegades capture championship at Big Kahuna Tournament in Myrtle Beach

Renegades

The Regulators Baseball Club 13u travel team captured the championship this past weekend at the Big Kahuna Tournament in Myrtle Beach. The team is comprised of Nathan Baranoski, Evan Needham, Caden Rowe, Gavin Wenger, Finn Frawley, Bradyn Sober, Torin Williamson, Gunner Spelas, Zach Porter, Donovan Despines, Joey Martin, Drew Hopper, Tyler Minier and Reid Grossman.

The Carlisle area team topped AYRA Athletics out of Maryland 5-4 in the final to take top honors in the 33-team field.

The coaching staff included Joel Culver, JR Porter, Parker Williamson and Ryan Wenger.

