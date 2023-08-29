Camp Hill graduate Zack Kuntz, who was selected by the New York Jets with the 220th overall pick in the seventh round of 2023 NFL Draft, was waived by the team Tuesday as part of the Jets’ 53-man roster cuts.

The tight end out of Old Dominion will have the opportunity to re-sign with New York as part of the franchise’s practice squad or can seek a deal with another team in the league. Kuntz played in all four of the Jets’ preseason games, totaling six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to the draft, the 6-foot-8, 255-pound Kuntz caught scouts’ eyes at the NFL combine where he led all tight ends in the vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (10-8), and ranked second with a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, only behind Miami’s Will Mallory (4.54).

The 2018 Camp Hill alum began his collegiate career at Penn State before transferring to Old Dominion in 2021. In his debut season with the Monarchs, Kuntz’s 73 receptions ranked second among tight ends in the NCAA, and he was named All-Conference USA. He finished an injury-shortened 2022 with 12 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

At Penn State, Kuntz played in 21 games across three seasons and caught three passes for 26 yards. At the time of his commitment to the Nittany Lions, Kuntz was rated a four-star prospect and was the No. 7 tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com.