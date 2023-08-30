Camp Hill graduate Zack Kuntz is returning to the New York Jets.

After being waived Tuesday as part of the Jets’ 53-man roster cuts, Kuntz is re-signing to New York’s practice squad, according to uSTADIUM.

Kuntz was selected by the Jets with the 220th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound tight end wowed scouts at the NFL combine in March after testing through the roof in the vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (10-8), and ranked second with a 4.55-second 40-yard dash.

After graduating from Camp Hill in 2018, Kuntz signed with Penn State where he remained for three seasons. In 2021, he transferred to Old Dominion and broke out in an All-Conference USA campaign, hauling in 73 receptions, which ranked second among tight ends in the NCAA. He finished an injury-shortened 2022 with 12 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Kuntz played in all four of the Jets’ preseason games, totaling six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. New York kept four tight ends on its 53-man roster, including C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah.