Cal Ripken District 10 Tournament weekend results

12u (at Upper Allen)
Saturday
Manchester Twp. 3, Big Spring 1
Upper Allen 11, Cedar Cliff 0
Manchester Twp. 7, Red Land 2
Big Spring 3, Cedar Cliff 2
Sunday
Upper Allen 11, Manchester Twp. 1
Big Spring 5, Red Land 4
Manchester Twp. 9, Big Spring 1
Monday
Championship
Upper Allen 10, Manchester Twp. 1
11u (at Upper Allen)
Saturday
Upper Allen 13, Red Land 0
Cedar Cliff 12, Red Land 4
Upper Allen 11, Cedar Cliff 1
Sunday
Championship
Upper Allen 1, Cedar Cliff 0 (7 innings)
10u (at Red Land)
Saturday
Cedar Cliff 8, Manchester Twp. 3
Red Land 8, Upper Allen 3
Upper Allen 9, Cedar Cliff 8
Red Land 18, Manchester 2
Sunday
Cedar Cliff 10, Red Land 0
Upper Allen 18, Manchester Twp. 3
Championship
Red Land 4, Cedar Cliff 2
9u (at Manchester Twp.)
Saturday
Red Land 13, Upper Allen 6
Manchester Twp 7, Cedar Cliff 6
Red Land 15, Cedar Cliff 0
Upper Allen 12, Manchester Twp. 4
Sunday
Red Land 13, Manchester Twp. 4
Upper Allen 18, Cedar Cliff 3
Championship
Red Land 8, Upper Allen 2