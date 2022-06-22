 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Baseball

Cal Ripken District 10 Tournament weekend results

  • 0

12u (at Upper Allen)

Saturday

Manchester Twp. 3, Big Spring 1

Upper Allen 11, Cedar Cliff 0

Manchester Twp. 7, Red Land 2

Big Spring 3, Cedar Cliff 2

Sunday

Upper Allen 11, Manchester Twp. 1

Big Spring 5, Red Land 4

Manchester Twp. 9, Big Spring 1

Monday

Championship

Upper Allen 10, Manchester Twp. 1

11u (at Upper Allen)

Saturday

Upper Allen 13, Red Land 0

Cedar Cliff 12, Red Land 4

People are also reading…

Upper Allen 11, Cedar Cliff 1

Sunday

Championship

Upper Allen 1, Cedar Cliff 0 (7 innings)

10u (at Red Land)

Saturday

Cedar Cliff 8, Manchester Twp. 3

Red Land 8, Upper Allen 3

Upper Allen 9, Cedar Cliff 8

Red Land 18, Manchester 2

Sunday

Cedar Cliff 10, Red Land 0

Upper Allen 18, Manchester Twp. 3

Championship

Red Land 4, Cedar Cliff 2

9u (at Manchester Twp.)

Saturday

Red Land 13, Upper Allen 6

Manchester Twp 7, Cedar Cliff 6

Red Land 15, Cedar Cliff 0

Upper Allen 12, Manchester Twp. 4

Sunday

Red Land 13, Manchester Twp. 4

Upper Allen 18, Cedar Cliff 3

Championship

Red Land 8, Upper Allen 2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News