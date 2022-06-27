 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Baseball

Cal Ripken District 10 Tournament weekend results

  • 0
Cal Ripken District 10 8U

Upper Allen 2022 District 10 Champions

 Photo courtesy of Doug Marsico

8u (at Cedar Cliff)

Saturday

Upper Allen 16, Red Land 1

Cedar Cliff 10, Manchester Twp. 8

Upper Allen 15, Manchester Twp. 0

Cedar Cliff 9, Red Land 8

Sunday

Manchester 21, Red Land 11

Upper Allen 12, Cedar Cliff 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner due In Russian court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News