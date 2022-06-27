Cal Ripken District 10 Tournament weekend results

8u (at Cedar Cliff)
Saturday
Upper Allen 16, Red Land 1
Cedar Cliff 10, Manchester Twp. 8
Upper Allen 15, Manchester Twp. 0
Cedar Cliff 9, Red Land 8
Sunday
Manchester 21, Red Land 11
Upper Allen 12, Cedar Cliff 1
Saturday
A complete game from Will Stambaugh and some early run insurance guided New Cumberland Post 143 to a 5-1 win over the Carlisle Generals.
